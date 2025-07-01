Vida VX2 launched at 59,490 with battery subscription, priced at 99,490 with battery

The electric vehicle division of Hero MotoCorp, Vida has launched its new entry level electric scooter- the Vida VX2. Launched at ₹59,490, with battery as a service, the new model expands the current Vida V2 lineup which consists of the V2, V2 Pro, V2 Lite and V2 Plus. Interestingly, the VX2 becomes the first offering from Vida to get battery as a service with a cost of 96 paise per km. The outright buying cost of the VX2 is ₹99,490, ex-showroom.

Launched at ₹ 59,490, the Vida VX2 becomes the first product from the two wheeler maker to get battery as a service with a cost of 96 paise per km.

The VX2 Go is priced at ₹59,490 and the VX2 Plus is priced at ₹64,990 with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription model (two levels of trim). For battery ownership prices increase to ₹99,490 for the base VX2 Go and ₹1,09,990 for the top end VX2 Plus. All the prices are ex-showroom. This marks the first Vida model with battery subscription (with a pay-per-kilometre cost beginning at ₹0.96/km) in what is aimed at reducing the cost of ownership upfront.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Vida VX2 ₹ 70 - 1.05 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric 85 kWh 85 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hero Electric Photon 45 kmph 45 kmph ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero Electric AE-3 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Electric AE-29 55 kmph 55 kmph ₹85,000 - 90,000 Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh variant launched at ₹1.37 lakh, offers 159 km claimed range

Vida VX2: Design

The Vida VX2 sticks closely to the visual language of the earlier Vida Z, carrying forward its overall silhouette and signature LED tail-light. It rolls on 12-inch wheels, just like the current Vida V2 range, reinforcing design continuity across the lineup.

Few notable changes include a more practical, single-piece stepped seat. Altogether, the VX2 presents a cleaner, more functional design approach that aims to balance familiarity with everyday usability.

Vida VX2: Specs and hardware

The Vida VX2 has a swappable battery pack, with performance varying between versions. The VX2 Go uses a 2.2 kWh pack and has a claimed 92 km range (IDC), while the VX2 Plus comes with a 3.4 kWh pack, with up to 142 km range. They both have fast-charging capability, charging the battery to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

Also Read : Vida V2 gets a ₹32,000 price drop, becomes cheaper than TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak

Practical and designed for functionality, the VX2 also has three charging options, giving flexibility both at home and on the move. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels that Vida states are the widest in its class, designed to give improved grip and handling.

Vida VX2: Features

The VX2 Plus has a 4.3-inch TFT screen, whereas the VX2 Go receives a 4.3-inch LCD with turn-by-turn capability supported by both. Smartphone integration with real-time ride tracking, remote immobilisation, and cloud-based security is also available on the scooters.

Users also benefit from Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates and access to Vida’s public charging network, which includes over 3,600 charging points. The VX2 Go variant offers 33.2 litres of underseat storage, capable of holding a full-face helmet (when the battery is removed). Comfort is supported by a long, contoured seat designed for two passengers.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: