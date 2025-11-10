VIDA expands VX2 lineup with new 3.4 kWh Go variant priced at 1.02 lakh

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler arm, has launched a new addition to its VX2 e-scooter range. The new VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh was unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and it is priced from ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The model joins VIDA’s VX2 lineup as the new mid-spec variant with a larger battery and more range.

Positioned as a step above the existing VX2 Go, the new 3.4 kWh variant offers improved performance and extended range. It is equipped with a dual-removable-battery setup that delivers a real-world range of up to 100 km per charge. The motor produces a peak power output of 6 kW and 26 Nm of torque, enabling the scooter to top out at 70 kmph. The VX2 Go 3.4 kWh further adds on two riding modes, Eco and Ride, allowing riders to manage efficiency and responsiveness based on riding conditions.

The VX2 Go 3.4 kWh retains the compact and functional form factor, featuring a flat floorboard, a large seat, and 27.2 litres of under-seat storage. The suspension is said to have been tailored for Indian road conditions to enhance ride comfort for solo riding as well as with a pillion or luggage.

Commenting on the launch, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said: “VIDA has always stood for progress – combining innovation with functionality to enhance life for Indian riders. The new Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is designed for those who seek more range and efficiency in their commute — conscious of performance, practicality, and purpose. It reinforces our commitment to empowering everyday mobility and moving India towards a cleaner, better tomorrow."

VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh: At a glance

Category Details Price ₹ 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom) Battery Capacity 3.4 kWh Lithium-ion (dual removable packs) Peak Power 6 kW Peak Torque 26 Nm Top Speed 70 km/h Range (Real-world) Up to 100 km per charge Riding Modes Eco and Ride Brakes Drum brakes (front and rear) with CBS Wheels / Tyres 12-inch alloys with tubeless tyres Storage Capacity 27.2 litres under-seat Seating Large dual seat for rider and pillion Special Features Flat floorboard, dual battery setup, 2-step riding modes, portable charging Connectivity Basic digital instrument cluster with ride info display Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Available – ₹ 60,000 base + ₹ 0.90/km usage charge Availability VIDA dealerships nationwide from Nov 2025 Other Variants VX2 Go 2.2 kWh (standard), VX2 Plus (top variant)

VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh: Pricing and availability

To further ease EV adoption, VIDA is offering its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for the new variant, allowing customers to subscribe to the scooter’s battery instead of purchasing it outright. This helps to lower the initial ownership cost while offering flexible charging and maintenance solutions. Instead of paying ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom) outright, customers can opt for BaaS, which starts at ₹60,000, with an additional pay-per-kilometre cost of ₹0.90.

The new variant will be available at VIDA dealerships nationwide from November 2025. With the launch of the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, the brand’s VX2 portfolio now includes three models: the VX2 Go 2.2 kWh, VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, and VX2 Plus. With this, the brand caters to a broad spectrum of electric scooter buyers, from daily commuters to those seeking more performance out of their ride.

