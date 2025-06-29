Vida VX2 to launch on July 1, will come as an affordable version of V2: Key expectations

Hero MotoCorp has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market with its dedicated EV-only sub-brand Vida. Under the Vida sub-brand, the company now sells the Vida V2 electric scooter, which is available in three trim options - V2 Pro, V2 Plus and V2 Lite . Now, the EV manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of its latest product, VX2 , which will come as a more affordable iteration compared to the V2.

Vida VX2 electric scooter will come as an affordable version of Vida V2, with a focus on more retail numbers in the mass-market commuter segment.

Slated to launch on July 1, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will target budget-conscious consumers, offering an all-electric option for daily commuting. Interestingly, other major players in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment, including TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, and Ather Energy, have already launched their respective products that focus on the budget-sensitive buyers. Now, with the Vida VX2, Hero MotoCorp also plans to walk the same path.

Upon launch, it will compete with TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak, etc. Before the Vida VX2 is launched in the Indian market, here are some key details about the upcoming electric scooter.

Vida VX2: Design

The Vida VX2 has been teased through a teaser video online. As it seems, the electric scooter draws design inspiration from the Vida Z electric scooter concept that was displayed at the EICMA 2024. The electric scooter will come with a design that will resemble the V2. However, there will be some distinctive styling elements as well. It will come with LED lighting at the front and rear, including LED daytime running lights (DRL) integrated into the LED headlamp, LED indicators and LED taillight. Also, there will be a flat seat, basic toggle buttons at the handlebars, and a digital instrument cluster.

Vida VX2: Equipment

Being an affordable electric scooter, Vida VX2 will come implementing some cost-cutting measures, which will see the EV getting drum brakes at both ends instead of disc brakes. However, the higher trims of the VX2 may get a disc brake at the front. There will be a smaller digital display with physical buttons in comparison to a touchscreen. Also, there will be a conventional key ignition system instead of a keyless or mobile app-based ignition system.

Vida VX2: Powertrain

The Vida VX2 is expected to be underpinned by the same modular architecture that houses the Vida V2. Powering the Vida VX2 would be multiple battery pack choices, ranging from 2.2 kWh to 3.4 kWh units. Expect the VX2 to offer a range of more than 100 kilometres on a full charge. However, the range will depend on the battery pack variant. The EV will come with removable battery packs for easy indoor charging or battery swapping.

Vida VX2: Pricing and BaaS model

Vida VX2 is expected to come available at a starting price of around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company has already revealed that the VX2 will come with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which will offer a subscription plan to the buyers, allowing them to subscribe to batteries separately. This will allow them to pay the company subscription cost depending on usage per kilometre. Expect the consumers who would opt for the BaaS model to be able to buy the EV at around ₹70,000 (ex-showroom).

