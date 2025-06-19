Vida VX2 electric scooter to miss out on disc brakes, reveals teaser ahead of July 1 launch

Hero MotoCorp ’s electric two-wheeler sub-brand, Vida , is gearing up to launch its next electric scooter, VX2, in the Indian market on July 1. Vida has already teased the upcoming VX2 EV on social media channels, revealing the silhouette as well as some styling elements. The short video teasing the Vida VX2 reveals another key information about the upcoming electric scooter. It will miss out on disc brakes.

Vida VX2 will come as an affordable electric scooter from the brand, slated to debut on July 1.

The upcoming Vida VX2 comes following the trend of electric two-wheeler manufacturers introducing affordable EVs. Previously, manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Auto have taken this strategy, and now, Vida is following the same path. Upon launch, the Vida VX2 will compete with entry-level variants of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the TVS iQube.

The recent taser video has revealed that the Vida VX2, which will come as a more affordable electric scooter from the brand, will come equipped with drum brakes at both front and rear. Considering that the two-wheeler manufacturer has showcased the top-spec trim of the VX2 in the teaser video, the Vida VX2 will give the disc brakes a miss. This also suggests that the OEM is aiming to position the upcoming EV at an aggressive price point.

Vida VX2: Everything we know

The upcoming Vida VX2 electric scooter will possibly come as a rebadged iteration of the Vida Z EV. It would be built on the company's V2 modular architecture. In that case, expect the electric scooter to share several components with the existing EVs from the brand. However, there will be cost-cutting moves in place to keep the pricing aggressively affordable.

The Vida VX2 would come with a physical key, simpler instrumentation compared to its siblings, while the feature list would include fewer options. Expect it to get a smaller TFT display on the instrument cluster. Also, being an affordable EV, it would come equipped with a smaller battery pack. Some of the design elements revealed by the teaser include a square LED headlamp with a fresh design and a bright red colour shade.

As we have already reported, Vida VX2 will come with a Batter-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme, allowing the consumers to pay for per-kilometre riding, which will eventually.

