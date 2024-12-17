Vida V2 vs V1 electric scooters: Same same but different

Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric recently launched the V2 electric scooters in the Indian market. It is the successor to the V1 electric scooter which has been on the sale in the Indian market for quite some time now. Here are the key differences between the predecessor and the new generation of the electric scooters from Vida Electric.

Vida V2 vs V1: Design

The Vida V2 and V1 exhibit a strong visual resemblance, as both scooters maintain an identical design aesthetic. Nevertheless, upon closer examination, one can observe a minor modification: the handlebar shroud has been redesigned. Other design features, including the distinctive headlight, sleek body panels, split-seat configuration, and original rear design, have been retained from the V1 model.

Vida V2 vs V1: Battery

In terms of battery pack capacity, the V2 Plus and Pro models maintain their respective battery capacities of 3.44 kWh and 3.94 kWh, identical to those of the V1 Plus and Pro models. Meanwhile, the V2 Lite is equipped with a 2.2 kWh battery pack. All Vida electric scooters are designed with removable and swappable batteries. In fact, as of now, Vida is the only electric scooter to come with this functionality.

Vida V2 vs V1: Range

The Vida V1 Plus is reported to have an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 143 kilometres on a single charge, while the V1 Pro boasts an IDC range of 165 kilometres. These same IDC range figures of 143 kilometres and 165 kilometres are maintained in the V2 Plus and V2 Pro models, respectively. In contrast, the V2 Lite is claimed to have a range of 94 kilometres when fully charged.

Vida V2 vs V1: Variants

The Vida V2 is offered in three distinct variants: Pro, Plus, and Lite. Among these, the V2 Lite stands out as the most Economical option, with a price of ₹96,000 (ex-showroom).

In contrast, the V1 was released in two variants: Plus and Pro, with the V1 Plus being the more basic of the two options.

(Read more: Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights)

Vida V2 vs V1: Performance and motor

Both the V1 Plus and Pro models were equipped with an identical PMSM electric motor, delivering a peak output of 5.9 kW and a torque of 25 Nm. The V2 model maintains the same motor configuration of 5.9 kW across all three variants, yielding performance figures consistent with those of the V1.

Nonetheless, there is a distinction in their performance capabilities. The V1 variants were reported to have a maximum speed of 80km/h.

In contrast, the V2 Plus boasts a maximum speed of 85 km/h, the V2 Pro achieves a top speed of 90 km/h, while the V2 Lite is claimed to reach a maximum speed of 69 km/h.

The V1 Plus features three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport. In contrast, the V1 Pro includes a Custom mode, resulting in a total of four riding modes.

The V2 Lite provides two modes: Eco and Ride. The V2 Plus adds a third mode, Sport, while the V2 Pro incorporates a Custom mode, thereby increasing the total to four riding modes.

Vida V2 vs V1: Price

The Vida V1 Plus was initially offered at a price of ₹1,19,900, while the Pro model was listed at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom).

Currently, the entry-level price has been reduced to ₹96,000 following the launch of the Lite variant. The V2 Plus is now priced at ₹1,15,000, and the Pro model is available for ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom).

