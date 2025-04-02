Vida V2 electric scooters get benefits of up to 40,000 but there's a catch

Vida Electric has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹40,000 with the V2 electric scooters if the customers buy them from Amazon or Flipkart. The shopping websites are offering bank discounts, EMIs, cashback and GST benefits.

The Vida V2 Lite represents the most budget-friendly option in the series. Equipped with a 2.2 kWh battery, it offers a range of 94 km (IDC) on a full charge. This model is a fresh addition to the Vida lineup, complementing the Plus and Pro versions. The V2 Lite has a maximum speed of 69 km/h and features two riding modes: Ride and Eco. Its specifications are consistent with those of the pricier models, including a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display.

The V2 Plus is equipped with a larger 3.44 kWh battery, offering a range of 143 km, whereas the V2 Pro features an even bigger 3.94 kWh battery that provides a maximum range of 165 km on a single charge. Both models in the V2 series have removable battery packs, which can be charged to 80 percent in approximately six hours.

Vida V2 Specifications

The Vida V2 is powered by a PMS motor mounted on the swingarm, which produces 6 kW (8 bhp) and delivers a peak torque of 26 Nm. Both the V2 Plus and Pro models feature four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Custom. The V2 Plus boasts a maximum speed of 85 km/h, while the V2 Pro achieves an even higher top speed of 90 km/h.

In terms of design, the differences are subtle, as the Vida V2 closely resembles the V1 electric scooter. However, it introduces two new color options—Matte Nexus Blue-Grey and Glossy Sports Red—adding a modern touch. The electric scooter is backed by a standard warranty of 5 years or 50,000 km, while the battery packs come with a warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km.

Additional features comprise cruise control, keyless entry, regenerative braking, and additional functionalities. Hero states that V2 customers can access the brand's network of 3,100 charging stations located in more than 250 cities nationwide.

Vida V2 rivals

In addition to the Rizta, iQube, and Chetak, the new Vida V2 will also compete with the Ampere Nexus and the latest Honda Activa e:, which is equipped with swappable batteries.

