Vida V2 electric scooter launched with 165 km range, prices start at 96,000

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand Vida has launched the new V2 range of electric scooters. The new Vida V2 is an upgraded version of the V1 e-scooter lineup and will be available in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro. The Vida V2 Lite is priced at ₹96,000, followed by the V2 Plus at ₹1.15 lakh and the V2 Pro at ₹1.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new Vida V2 is the upgraded version of the V1 e-scooter lineup and will be available in three variants - Lite, Plus, and Pro, taking on the TVS iQ

Vida V2: What’s on Offer?

The Vida V2 Lite is the most affordable offering in the lineup. It comes with a 2.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 94 km (IDC) on a single charge. It’s also an entirely new variant to join the Vida family alongside the Plus and Pro trims. The V2 Lite has a lower top speed of 69 kmph and comes with two riding modes—Ride and Eco. The feature set remains identical to the more expensive variants, including the 7-inch TFT touchscreen display.

The Vida V2 is gets two new colours but remains identical to the V1 in terms of design

The V2 Plus packs a bigger 3.44 kWh battery pack with a 143 km range, while the V2 Pro gets a bigger 3.94 kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 165 km on a single charge. The battery packs are removable on the V2 range and can be charged up to 80 per cent in about six hours.

Vida V2 Specifications

Power comes from the swingarm-mounted PMS motor that develops 6 kW (8 bhp) and 26 Nm of peak torque. The V2 Plus and Pro get four riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport, and Custom. The V2 Plus also has a higher top speed of 85 kmph, while the V2 Pro takes it a notch higher at 90 kmph.

Visual differences are minimal and the Vida V2 is nearly identical to the V1 electric scooter. You do get two new colour options - Matte Nexus Blue-Grey and Glossy Sports Red - for a fresh appeal. The electric scooter comes with a 5-year/50,000 km warranty as standard, while the battery packs get a 3-year/30,000 km warranty.

Vida V2 Features

Other features include cruise control, keyless entry, regenerative braking, and more. Hero says the V2 customers can make use of the brand’s 3,100 charging points spread in over 250 cities across the country. Apart from the Rizta, iQube, and Chetak, the new Vida V2 will also take on the Ampere Nexus, as well as the new Honda Activa e:, which gets swappable batteries.

