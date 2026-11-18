V ida has started testing its upcoming electric motorcycle, the UBX 06, in India ahead of its expected market launch, as the electric bike was spotted in camouflage on Indian roads. The UBX 06, unveiled at the EICMA 2026 motorcycle show in November, marks the company's maiden venture into the electric motorcycle segment and its first model in this category.

Vida UBX 06 electric motorcycle has been spotted testing in India ahead of its expected mid-2027 launch, featuring supermoto styling, a 10–15 kWh battery and premium hardware

Vida UBX 06: Design

The Vida UBX 06 adopts a supermoto-inspired design, boasting sporty styling and design. Despite the bike being spotted wearing heavy camouflage, its silhouette and proportions appear similar to the version showcased at EICMA. Additionally, the latest spy images show the motorcycle being tested with both a rider and a pillion onboard.

Vida UBX 06: Expected Battery Pack, Chassis and Features

Moreover, the UBX 06 is expected to feature a steel trellis frame, USD front forks and a rear monoshock suspension setup. Not only that, but the motorcycle will also get a centrally positioned, non-removable battery pack, with its capacity estimated to be between 10 kWh and 15 kWh.

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The company has not disclosed the complete technical specifications or performance figures of the upcoming electric motorcycle yet. Interestingly, the spy images reveal some of the features expected to be offered on the UBX 06, including a rectangular, full-colour TFT instrument console, accompanied by dedicated controls on both handlebar grips to operate the display and navigate its functions.

While Vida has not officially announced the launch date or pricing details, the electric motorcycle is expected to arrive in India around mid-2027. It could be priced between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3.1 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it in the premium electric two-wheeler segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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