Vida launches EV ownership benefits and buyback plans ahead of festive season

Vida , Hero MotoCorp’s dedicated electric two-wheeler brand, has rolled out a suite of value-added services for its customers, aimed at making EV ownership more accessible and predictable. The announcement comes right ahead of the festive season in India and includes a range of assured buyback plans, extended warranty coverages, and unlimited fast-charging benefits. Vida says these services are designed to optimise the total cost of ownership and instil long-term confidence by addressing key concerns such as battery performance, resale value, and charging convenience.

Extended Warranty and Battery Coverage

Under the new initiative, Vida will offer extended warranty coverage of up to 5 years / 75,000 km, including protection for 11+ critical components. Buyers can benefit from a dedicated battery warranty, valid for up to 5 years / 60,000 km, which can be extended to further safeguard long-term performance by covering replacement and degradation issues.

Assured Buyback for Resale Confidence

To boost buyer confidence, Vida has introduced an Assured Buyback program offering up to 67.5 per cent of the original ex-showroom price after three years of ownership. This provides a transparent exit option and aims to help riders plan upgrades with financial certainty.

Connectivity and Charging Benefits

The brand is offering a bundled connectivity and fast-charging subscription called Vida Edge, providing access to its growing network of 3,600 charging stations and over 40 connected features, including live tracking, ride statistics, and OTA updates.

24/7 Roadside Assistance

Vida is further offering a 24/7 Roadside Assistance package, which provides nationwide service for issues such as flat tyres, discharged battery, and mechanical faults. It also offers on-demand support and towing, bringing peace of mind for riders, regardless of the time and place.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, said, “At Vida, our mission is to democratise electric mobility, by making it truly accessible and affordable for every customer. With our value-added services such as extended battery warranty, assured buyback, and comprehensive roadside assistance, we are removing barriers and simplifying the transition to sustainable mobility. This festive season, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering customers with solutions that make EV ownership effortless and dependable."

The suite of services will be made available through Vida’s retail network and digital platforms. By combining extended warranties, connected features, and flexible financing, Vida aims to make its electric two-wheelers a more viable choice for Indian commuters.

