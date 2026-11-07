VIDA delivers over 615 VX2 electric scooters in Jaipur on Dhanteras

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand, VIDA, has delivered more than 615 VX2 electric scooters to customers from its experience centre in Jaipur in a single day on Dhanteras. The company continues to expand its charging and after-sales infrastructure to support the growing EV ecosystem in India. Additionally, the electric mobility brand currently operates a network of over 6,000 fast-charging stations and more than 700 service touchpoints across the country.

VIDA delivered over 615 VX2 electric scooters in Jaipur on Dhanteras, supported by 6,000-plus fast chargers nationwide. The brand recorded 80% retail growth in October 2026

VIDA VX2: Battery Packs and Performance

The VIDA VX2 electric scooter has a top speed of up to 90 kmph and a peak power output of 8 bhp and 26 Nm of torque. Notably, it offers three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport.

Technologically, the electric scooter features a 4.3-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Not only that, but practicality is another key focus, with the electric scooter offering up to 33.2 litres of under-seat storage and a Combined Braking System (CBS) tuned for Indian road conditions.

The VIDA VX2 range offers an IDC-certified riding range of 92 km to 187 km, depending on the variant. The portfolio comprises five options: VX2 Go 2.2 kWh, VX2 Go 3.1 FB, VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, VX2 Plus 3.4 kWh, and VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh.

Also Read : Altigreen launches Minsara multi-utility EV scooter at ₹1.24 lakh

VIDA records 80% retail growth in October 2026

Lastly, VIDA continued its growth momentum in October 2026, recording an 80 per cent year-on-year increase in VAHAN retail registrations. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp's two-wheeler brand's market share in India's electric two-wheeler segment improved to 13.6 per cent during the month, compared to 11.1 per cent in October 2025.

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