Vauxhall unveils 800hp Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Vauxhall has pulled the wraps off the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, a radical all-electric concept that reimagines the iconic Corsa nameplate with blistering performance and cutting-edge design. Capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just two seconds and reaching a top speed of 320 kmph. The compact EV showcases the future direction of the brand’s GSE high-performance sub-division.

The Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo is set to make its world premiere at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich on September 8th, before heading to the Gran Turismo World Series in Berlin on September 20th. In addition, fans will soon be able to drive the car virtually when it debuts later this year in Gran Turismo 7 as part of the Vision Gran Turismo programme.

What powers the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo?

The concept is driven by a dual-motor electric powertrain, with a 469 bhp motor on each axle combining for a staggering 789 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. A single-speed transmission and permanent all-wheel drive ensure instant response and stability.

A boost function adds another 79 bhp for four seconds, recharging in four 20-second intervals, making overtaking easier on track. Despite its extreme performance, the EV runs on a relatively compact 82 kWh battery, thanks to its lightweight structure, bringing kerb weight down to 1,170kg.

What does it look like?

Although it shares a footprint similar to the standard Corsa, the Vision Gran Turismo is lower, wider, and more aggressive. It measures 4190 mm long, 1870 mm wide, and 1400 mm tall with a 2650 mm wheelbase.

The design features a slimmed-down Vauxhall Vizor grille, illuminated Griffin emblem, futuristic glass-block lighting, and sharp body lines inspired by motorsport. At the rear, a Compass signature braking light and bold Vauxhall lettering complete the futuristic stance.

Can it handle high speeds?

Vauxhall has equipped the concept with active aerodynamic elements, including an adjustable rear spoiler, diffuser, aero skirts, and flush indicators to improve efficiency and downforce.

The car runs on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels, paired with Bilstein pushrod suspension. Aero-inspired wheel designs, active aero parts, and lightweight Bcomp materials combine to keep the car stable while maximising efficiency.

What’s inside the cabin?

The interior follows a minimalist racing theme. A slim steering wheel and head-up display give the driver essential information without distraction.

A single lightweight racing seat, finished in black and yellow, comes with a six-point harness and is backed by a visible roll cage. Innovative “painting with light" illuminated fabrics in the cabin alert drivers to hazards, such as vehicles in their blind spot.

Why is it important?

The Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo merges Vauxhall’s motorsport heritage with a vision for its future performance models. It signals the next stage for the GSE sub-brand while also giving gamers and enthusiasts a chance to experience it virtually in Gran Turismo 7.

