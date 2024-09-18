Updated Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle launched with new features, more range

Having launched the RV1, its most affordable electric motorcycle recently, Revolt Motors has updated the RV400 electric bike as well, bringing new features to the offering. The new Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but there are now new features available, while the battery pack offers more range than before. The RV400 is currently priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) but gets a host of offers making it more affordable.

2024 Revolt RV400: New Colour & Features

The updated Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but gets a new Lunar Green paint scheme. The electric motorcycle also gets a new leg guard and centre stand. The bike also gets a new Reverse Mode, on the same lines as the newly launched RV1 e-bike, while there’s a revised digital instrument console that now comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Revolt RV400 is the bestselling e-bike in India currently

2024 Revolt RV400: Higher Range

Furthermore, the new Revolt RV400 now delivers a claimed range of 160 km on a single charge, up from the previous 150 km on a single charge. The top speed remains the same at 85 kmph. The electric motorcycle has also been equipped with a fast charger that will fully charge the 3.24 kWh battery in just 90 minutes, whereas a normal AC charger will take about 3 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent.

2024 Revolt RV400 Specifications

The Revolt RV400 continues to pack a 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) mid-drive motor. The suspension setup comprises USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from 240 mm disc brakes at either end with 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike gets a 1,350 mm long wheelbase, while the seat height stands at 814 mm. The kerb weight stands at 108 kg.

The RV400 is statistically India’s bestselling electric motorcycle. This is the first comprehensive update to the e-bike since its launch in 2019. It comes with 5 year/75,000 km warranty on the motorcycle and battery. It also gets a two-year warranty on the charger. The e-bike continues to offer a portable.

Revolt RV1

Revolt is now aiming for the volumes segment with the launch of the new RV1. With prices starting at ₹84,990 (ex-showroom), the entry-level electric commuter bike promises to offer maximum utility and one-third of running costs compared to an equivalent petrol motorcycle.

