HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Updated Revolt Rv400 Electric Motorcycle Launched With New Features, More Range

Updated Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle launched with new features, more range

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2024 Revolt RV400 gets a new colour option, a reverse mode, a centre stand and leg guard, and a 10 km increment in the claimed range.
2024 Revolt RV400
The 2024 Revolt RV400 e-bike packs a claimed range of 160 km up from the previous 150 km, apart from a new reverse mode
2024 Revolt RV400
The 2024 Revolt RV400 e-bike packs a claimed range of 160 km up from the previous 150 km, apart from a new reverse mode

Having launched the RV1, its most affordable electric motorcycle recently, Revolt Motors has updated the RV400 electric bike as well, bringing new features to the offering. The new Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but there are now new features available, while the battery pack offers more range than before. The RV400 is currently priced at 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) but gets a host of offers making it more affordable.

2024 Revolt RV400: New Colour & Features

The updated Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but gets a new Lunar Green paint scheme. The electric motorcycle also gets a new leg guard and centre stand. The bike also gets a new Reverse Mode, on the same lines as the newly launched RV1 e-bike, while there’s a revised digital instrument console that now comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 KWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors Rv400 Brz (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Compare
Super Soco Tc Wander (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander
Range Icon75 km
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990.

2024 Revolt RV400
The Revolt RV400 is the bestselling e-bike in India currently
2024 Revolt RV400
The Revolt RV400 is the bestselling e-bike in India currently

2024 Revolt RV400: Higher Range

Furthermore, the new Revolt RV400 now delivers a claimed range of 160 km on a single charge, up from the previous 150 km on a single charge. The top speed remains the same at 85 kmph. The electric motorcycle has also been equipped with a fast charger that will fully charge the 3.24 kWh battery in just 90 minutes, whereas a normal AC charger will take about 3 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent.

2024 Revolt RV400 Specifications

The Revolt RV400 continues to pack a 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) mid-drive motor. The suspension setup comprises USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from 240 mm disc brakes at either end with 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike gets a 1,350 mm long wheelbase, while the seat height stands at 814 mm. The kerb weight stands at 108 kg.

The RV400 is statistically India’s bestselling electric motorcycle. This is the first comprehensive update to the e-bike since its launch in 2019. It comes with 5 year/75,000 km warranty on the motorcycle and battery. It also gets a two-year warranty on the charger. The e-bike continues to offer a portable.

Revolt RV1

Revolt is now aiming for the volumes segment with the launch of the new RV1. With prices starting at 84,990 (ex-showroom), the entry-level electric commuter bike promises to offer maximum utility and one-third of running costs compared to an equivalent petrol motorcycle.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: RV400 electric motorcycle electric bike Revolt RV400 Revolt RV400 Revolt bikes Revolt RV1

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.