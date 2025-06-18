Upcoming VIDA VX2 to get ‘Battery as a Service’ option. Here's what we know so far

VIDA , the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to roll out a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model starting July 1, 2025. This move is aimed at changing the way customers buy and use electric two-wheelers by offering a subscription-based battery plan. The brand has also been teasing its upcoming electric two-wheeler over social media, which also, will avail benefits from the new service.

Instead of purchasing the scooter and battery together, buyers will have the option to finance the chassis and battery separately. The subscription model is designed to lower the initial cost of ownership by spreading battery-related expenses into monthly payments. Users will be able to choose from flexible subscription plans based on their budget and expected usage. Further details, including subscription pricing and plan options, will be released on July 1, 2025.

The manufacturer says that the new approach is intended to improve access to electric vehicles by offering more flexible financing options and the company’s network currently includes more than 3,600 fast-charging stations and 500 service points across over 100 cities, which will support the rollout of the BaaS model.

Upcoming VIDA scooter to unveil alongside

The official unveiling for the upcoming model is set for July 1, along with the new BaaS service. The teasers on social media do not reveal much other than the side view of the scooter's fascia, wherein the scooter gets a squareish LED headlamp with a new design and a bright red colour shade. Codenamed VX2, the upcoming scooter is anticipated to be positioned as a more affordable option compared to the V2 in the product lineup.

This scooter was also spotted earlier featuring a smaller TFT display and switchgear similar to that of the V2. Notably, it includes a physical keyhole, suggesting that the VX2 aims to cater to budget-conscious consumers.

The V2 is available with three battery pack options, while the VX2, which has also been seen, includes a ‘Plus’ identifier, indicating several variants may be offered. An image leak showed that the new scooter's alloy wheels would be the same as those on the V2. Currently, the Vida V2 has three versions: V2 Lite, V2 Plus, and V2 Pro.

