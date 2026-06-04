Upcoming Tata Avinya EVs will use Chery-JLR’s Freelander platform: Report

Tata Motors has revised its strategy for the Avinya range of premium electric cars. The homegrown automobile giant will use the Freelander platform from Chery-JLR (CJLR) for the Avinya EV models. This platform will replace the previously planned JLR Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) for the Avinya models. The first car with this technology is expected to be the Tata Avinya X, which would hit the market sometime next year.

Reuters reported that the Freelander platform from Chery for the electric cars under Tata's premium Avinya brand underscores the dependence on Chinese technology after the automaker's original plan with Jaguar Land Rover was shelved. This strategy is expected to shorten development timelines and improve cost competitiveness for the OEM, resulting in bringing the premium electric cars to the market faster. Interestingly, despite being showcased in the country quite some time ago, the Avinya EV remains Tata Motors' long-delayed program, and with this overhauled technology strategy, the company is aiming to bring it back on track soon.

The report has quoted Tata as saying that the company will leverage the Freelander platform produced in a joint venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover in China, with the cars being manufactured at its newly opened factory in Tamil Nadu. The Chery-JLR platform for Tata Avinya is interesting because while Chinese carmakers remain largely shut out in India, the world's third-largest global auto market, their technology is quietly becoming hard to avoid, as the homegrown auto giants lean on it to stay competitive in the global EV race.

Tata Avinya X to get CJLR Freelander platform first

The first Avinya model built on the CJLR Freelander platform is expected to hit the market in 2027. It will be shipped from China through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assembled in India. Besides that, Tata Motors is also trying to localise the components for the EV, which will enable the brand to price it more competitively.

Post the first model, the second electric car under the Avinya brand is due for launch in 2029. Tata Motors has reportedly revealed that there would be two more cars beyond that, which makes the total possible product lineup under the Avinya brand four.

Speaking on the premium EV sub-brand, Tata Motors has said that Avinya is being developed as a global premium brand. Collaboration with JLR and its partners will be an important pillar for that. On the other hand, Chery has said that the Chinese carmaker will act as a supplier to Tata Motors. Interestingly, Tata-owned JLR has remained a longstanding partner with Chery. In 2024, JLR tapped the Chinese OEM to develop and build electrified cars, including EVs and hybrids, under its resurrected Freelander brand.

Tata intends to develop an indigenous platform

Using the CJLR-developed Freelander platform for the upcoming Avinya EVs is a stopgap arrangement for Tata Motors to bring down the time to bring new products into the market. Without fresh products, Tata Motors risks losing its EV lead in the Indian market, where the company currently enjoy's the lion's share in the segment. Electric vehicles currently make up 14% of Tata's total sales, with a target to more than double that to 30% by 2030. With that aim, despite tapping the Freelander platform, Tata Motors also intends to develop its own dedicated vehicle platform over time.

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