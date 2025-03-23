HT Auto
Upcoming Jaguar Four Door Gt Spied Again. Here's What To Expect

Upcoming Jaguar four door EV GT spied again. Here's what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2025, 14:00 PM
  • Originally teased last year as the Type 00 concept, the concept vehicle was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week, where it indicated the direction of the new design philosophy of the brand
Jaguar
The final production version of the upcoming Jaguar four door EV grand tourer is expected to be unveiled later this year (CarSpyMedia/YT)
Jaguar
The final production version of the upcoming Jaguar four door EV grand tourer is expected to be unveiled later this year

Jaguar is taking a bold new direction, and the first sign of its future EV only serves to prove it. A thoroughly camouflaged test prototype was recently seen being tested, and the pictures from it suggest a bold design unlike anything currently on our roads. Jaguar's new car, due to be launched in 2026, is evidence of Jaguar's entry into ultra-luxury, placing it more alongside Bentley than battling BMW and Mercedes.

Originally teased last year as the Type 00 concept, the concept vehicle was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week, where it indicated the direction of the new design philosophy of the brand. The prototype, which was covered, presents a sweeping, dramatic shape recalling those of old-school grand tourers.

As opposed to Jaguar's designs prior, the model here has an extended hood, although this will not be containing a traditional combustion engine. The final production version is expected to be unveiled later this year, marking the beginning of a bold new chapter for the British marque.

Also Read : Jaguar Type 00 Concept debuts in French Ultramarine, turns heads during Paris Fashion Week

Jaguar is becoming all-electric, and this vehicle is the first of its EV-only future. The brand has phased out nearly all of its internal combustion cars already, with only the F-Pace remaining in production.

An ambitious reinvention

Jaguar has publicly admitted that its aggressive reimagining stands to lose as many as 85 per cent of current customers. The company is banking on a new segment keen to splurge crores on an electric luxury vehicle. Jaguar's sales collapsed in 2024 to just 33,000 units worldwide—a staggering 82 per cent decline from 2018. The company remains committed to its strategy, betting on luxury and design over mass appeal.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover halts EV production plans at Tata's $1B Factory in India

The new grand tourer will be succeeded by a top-of-the-line SUV and an executive luxury sedan. These will again position Jaguar solidly in the premium EV segment, ensuring its place in the evolving car world.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2025, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: jaguar electric vehicle

