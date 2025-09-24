Ultraviolette X47: 7 must-know facts about India's new electric ADV

The Ultraviolette X47 marks the brand’s entry into the electric adventure tourer segment with a shift from its fully faired sportbike format to a more rugged design language. Based on the Concept X showcased at EICMA 2024, the X47 shares its platform with the F77 electric sportbike while bringing a different chassis and sub-frame. Priced from ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is offered in two main variants and with two battery pack options, with a maximum claimed single-charge range of 323 km in its top-spec. With deliveries to commence soon, here is everything you need to know about the Ultraviolette X47 before you get your hands on one:

1 Design and styling Sharing its platform with the F77 Mach 2, the X47 adopts a rugged dual-sport stance with a single-piece handlebar, triangular headlamp, sharp front beak, and touring windscreen. The battery pack sits exposed but protected by crash guards and a belly guard, while a single-piece seat and upswept tail add to its ADV appeal.

2 323 km IDC Range and strong performance UV offers two battery options, 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh, delivering a claimed IDC range of 263 km and 323 km, respectively. The larger battery powers the X47 Recon’s 30 kW (40.2 bhp) motor, producing 100 Nm of peak torque for a 0-60 kmph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 145 kmph. The company further claims the X47 can send a total of 610 Nm of torque to the rear wheel. A 1.6 kW onboard charger is placed under the pillion seat.

3 Multi-terrain capabilities Although the ADV is based on the F77 platform, it employs a different chassis and frame. It comes equipped with 41 mm USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. Riding on industry-first radial all-terrain tyres, it is fitted with Brembo braking components with a 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc. These are supported further by a 10th-gen Bosch switchable dual-channel ABS and 3 levels of traction control.

5 Rider Aids and Controls The X47 comes equipped with integrated front and rear dashcams, 4 traction control levels (T1, T2, T3 and Off), and switchable dual-channel ABS. It also offers 9 levels of regenerative braking with a coordination system between ABS and regen for better braking stability.

6 Hypersense Radar The motorcycle is fitted with a rear-mounted radar, dubbed Hypersense, which provides a 150-degree horizontal and 68-degree vertical field of view with up to 200 metres of tracking range. It additionally enables adaptive object detection, blind spot monitoring, overtake alerts, lane change assistance, and rear collision warnings.

7 Pricing, Variants and Bookings The X47 is priced from ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom) with an introductory offer of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 bookings. It is offered in two main editions. The X47 Crossover is the standard version, available in Turbo Red, Cosmic Black and Stellar White with a ₹999 booking amount. The Desert Wing trim is a special edition, which gets TPMS, handguards and dashcams as standard. This edition can be booked for ₹4,999, with pricing to be announced closer to deliveries starting in October 2025.

