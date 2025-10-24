Ultraviolette X47 deliveries commenced across select cities. Check details

Bengaluru's Ultraviolette Automotive has started customer deliveries of its all-electric X47 Crossover , weeks only after its public unveil. The company, best known so far for its performance F77 motorcycle, is now expanding into a larger area with the X47. The X47 has been designed, developed, and manufactured in India, highlighting Ultraviolette's increasing engineering prowess.

The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes in four different variants, Original, Original+, Recon, and Recon+, priced between ₹ 2.49 lakh and ₹ 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

With more than 3,000 bookings supposedly made in the first 24 hours of opening, the early response seems good. For Ultraviolette, that was until quite recently known to target specialist performance-dedicated enthusiasts, the X47 represents a move towards more mainstream electric two-wheeler buyers.

Ultraviolette X47: Pricing and variants

The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes in four different variants, Original, Original+, Recon, and Recon+, priced between ₹2.49 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Original and Original+ come with a 7.1 kWh battery pack, while the Recon and Recon+ get a larger 10.3 kWh unit.

Deliveries officially commenced in some Indian cities, and the company has said that the production will be increased gradually to address growing orders. Though specific city-wise numbers have not been released by Ultraviolette, the phased rollout indicates a priority for making early deliveries and customer experiences work properly before volume increases further.

Ultraviolette X47: Design

Design-wise, the Ultraviolette X47 combines adventure-influenced proportions with aggressive, cutting-edge lines. The imposing stance, layered bodywork, and broad handlebar give it a commanding presence, while the cast-aluminium subframe and updated steering geometry serve to distinguish it from the F77 on which it is loosely patterned. With a ground clearance of around 200 mm, the X47 is well-prepared for rougher urban patches and mild trails, though it remains heavier than conventional petrol-powered adventure motorcycles.

The riding position has been tuned for comfort over long distances, with a neutral reach to the handlebar and adequate room for the rider. Overall, the motorcycle seems poised to bridge the divide between sporty performance and practical, daily use..

Ultraviolette X47: Powertrain

Underneath, the X47 uses a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor combined with two battery pack choices. The smaller 7.1 kWh battery delivers a claimed range of 211 km, while the larger 10.3 kWh pack pushes that figure to 323 km on the Indian Driving Cycle. The top-spec Recon+ variant produces roughly 30 kW, or the equivalent of 40 horsepower, along with 610 Nm of wheel torque. The configuration enables the motorcycle to achieve 0 to 100 km/h in approximately eight seconds and a maximum speed of 145 km/h.

The suspension travel is 170 mm at both ends, providing the motorcycle with a modicum of off-road preparedness, but its nature is resolutely road-focused. A seat height of approximately 820 mm provides a commanding stance, but can be intimidatory to shorter riders. The motorcycle is equipped with a 1.6 kW onboard charger for use at home, and also caters to quicker charging solutions for the rider who wants shorter turnaround times.

Ultraviolette X47: Features

The X47 is distinguished not only for its capability but for the breadth of technology that it introduces to this category. Among its headline features is a radar-driven safety system known as UV Hypersense, a feature not often found on motorbikes at this level. The system includes radar-assisted warning for rear-end collisions, blind-spot alerts, and lane-change assistance. It is able to detect and follow vehicles up to 200 metres in front, providing an additional level of situational awareness for riders moving through city streets or highways.

Aside from the radar system, the bike provides a suite of rider assistance functions including multi-level traction control, switchable dual-channel ABS, hill-hold assistance, and nine-step regenerative braking. The main interface is the 5-inch full-colour TFT display, which provides Bluetooth connectivity, navigation capability, and live diagnostic information. Higher variants add dual dash cameras with Sony sensors and integrated storage, allowing riders to record their journeys. The X47 also features three primary riding modes, Glide, Combat, and Ballistic, which alter power delivery, throttle response, and regeneration intensity depending on the rider’s needs.

