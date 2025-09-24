HT Auto
Ultraviolette X 47 Introductory Prices Extended, Bags 3,000 Bookings In 24 Hours

Ultraviolette X-47 introductory prices extended, bags 3,000 bookings in 24 hours

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 Sept 2025, 17:19 pm
Ultraviolette has received over 3,000 bookings in 24 hours for the new X-47, prompting the manufacturer to extend the introductory price to the first 5,000 customers. 

Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), restricted to the first 1,000 buyers

The Ultraviolette X-47 was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), restricted to the first 1,000 buyers
Ultraviolette has extended the introductory prices on the X-47 electric crossover to the first 5,000 customers. The Ultraviolette X-47 was launched at an introductory price of 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), albeit restricted to the first 1,000 customers. However, the brand has received over 3,000 bookings in 24 hours, prompting the manufacturer to extend the introductory price. The price after the introductory period is 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette X-47 E-Crossover Introductory Prices Extended

Speaking about the overwhelming number of bookings, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The incredible response to the X-47 within just a day of launch is a testament to the growing appetite for cutting-edge, electric motorcycles in India. We are thrilled to see this level of excitement and are committed to delivering a product that redefines what an electric motorcycle can achieve. Extending the introductory offer to 5000 customers is our way of acknowledging this overwhelming support."

Also Read : Ultraviolette X47 electric adventure tourer launched in India at 2.74 lakh


The Ultraviolette X-47 is the first made-in-India motorcycle to get radar detection technology
Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 is the first made-in-India motorcycle to get radar detection technology

The Ultraviolette X-47 is designed as a crossover between a streetfighter and an adventure motorcycle. It is the first Indian motorcycle to get radar technology as standard, bringing features like blindspot detection, lane-change alert, rear collision detection capability, and more.

Ultraviolette X-47: 40 bhp, 323 km Range

Power on the UV X-47 comes from an electric motor tuned for 40 bhp (30 kW) and 100 Nm of torque (610 Nm at the rear wheel). The electric bike packs a 10.3 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 323 km (IDC) on a single charge. The X-47 gets 41 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 170 mm of travel at both ends. The bike has a ground clearance of 200 mm. Other features include Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS and radial all-terrain tyres.

Deliveries of the Ultraviolette X-47 crossover are set to commence from October this year.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 Sept 2025, 17:19 pm IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette X-47 Ultraviolette Ultraviolette X47

