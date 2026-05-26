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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette X 47 Becomes Affordable, Here's How

Ultraviolette X-47 becomes affordable, here's how

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 26 May 2026, 12:28 pm
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  • Ultraviolette has launched an entry-level variant of the X-47 Crossover, priced at 2.49 lakh, making it the most affordable option.

The Ultraviolette X47 is the only crossover motorcycle in the market.
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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
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Ultraviolette Automotive has expanded the X-47 Crossover lineup with the introduction of a new entry-level variant. Priced at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly introduced trim is now the most affordable version in the X-47 range and sits 15,000 below the Original variant.

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The new base version is simply called the X-47 and is aimed at buyers looking for a more accessible version of the electric crossover motorcycle. To achieve the lower price point, Ultraviolette has removed its advanced Hypersense radar system from this variant.

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The Hypersense package includes several rider assistance technologies such as rear collision warning, lane change assist, blind-spot detection, and overtake alerts. These features are available on higher variants and form a major part of the X-47’s tech-heavy appeal. The new base trim, however, focuses on offering the same crossover styling and performance while keeping costs lower for buyers who may not prioritise electronic rider aids.

Despite the omission of radar tech, the motorcycle retains the futuristic crossover design, upright ergonomics, and electric performance package that the X-47 is known for. The bike continues to feature a permanent magnet AC motor producing up to 27 kW of power and a claimed top speed of 145 kmph. Depending on the battery pack and variant, the claimed IDC range goes up to 323 km.

Ultraviolette is offering 3 years or 60,000 km of warranty on the battery pack and the drivetrain. Customers can still upgrade and get an extended warranty of up to 5 years or 1 lakh kilometres. As standard, the bike will come with wifi and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

With the addition of this new entry-level trim, the X-47 Crossover lineup now consists of six variants spread across multiple battery and equipment configurations. The motorcycle currently remains one of the few electric crossover-style bikes on sale in India and competes with premium electric offerings in the performance motorcycle space.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 26 May 2026, 12:28 pm IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette X 47 electric vehicles EV
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