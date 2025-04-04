Ultraviolette Tesseract introductory prices end. Here’s how much it costs now

Ultraviolette recently announced that introductory prices on the new Tesseract have now ended. The Ultraviolette Tesseract was launched earlier this year starting at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The electric two-wheeler recently notified customers who’ve booked the e-scooter about the development. The introductory prices were initially valid for the first 10,000 customers but increased to 50,000 owing to an overwhelming demand. The Ultraviolette Tesseract will now start at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Price

Ultraviolette clarified that prices will be locked for the first 50,000 customers who’ve pre-booked the Tesseract at the introductory price. Customers will receive a ₹25,000 discount over the regular price on the electric scooter, irrespective of the variant they choose.

The all-new Ultraviolette Tesseract will get three battery options - 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is based on an all-new platform and marks UV’s foray into the mass-market space. The sporty electric scooter draws power from a PMS electric motor with 20.1 bhp on offer. The Tesseract will be available with different battery capacities. The base variant will get a 3.5 kWh unit, while the mid variant will get a 5 kWh unit. The top-spec variant will get a larger 6 kWh unit with a range of 261 km (IDC) on a single charge. The e-scooter can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Features

The Tesseract is loaded on the feature front and comes equipped with segment-first features such as dual radar systems at the front and back, along with dual cameras that enable blind-spot detection, overtake alert, and collision alert. It also gets a dual LED-projector headlamp, LED DRLs, a TFT touchscreen display with Violette AI connectivity, keyless access, park assist, hill hold, cruise control, navigation, and more.

The electric scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels and has an underseat storage of 34 litres. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The model will also pack traction control and dynamic stability control.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Deliveries

Deliveries for the new Ultraviolette Tesseract will begin in early 2026. The company will open up its configuration option for customers towards the end of the year to confirm orders. The Tesseract is likely to be the sportiest e-scooter on sale and will take on the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube ST, and the like in the segment.

