Ultraviolette Tesseract gets 20,000 bookings in the first 48 hours. Introductory pricing extended

Ultraviolette Automotive has acquired over 20,000 pre-bookings for its newly launched Tesseract electric scooter. With the Ultraviolette Tesseract, the EV maker has stepped into a new territory, calling its new product ‘The world’s most advanced scooter’. The manufacturer additionally also announced that it will extend the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the first 50,000 bookings. Earlier, the manufacturer had only reserved this pricing for the first 10,000 customers. Post the introductory pricing, the scooter will cost ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette first began its journey with the high-end electric superbikes. Its flagship motorcycles have also set records. However, now the company is aiming to target the more popular electric scooter segment, where it will compete with brands likeOla Electric,Ather Energy andTVS.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.07 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette Tesseract 125 kmph 125 kmph ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ultraviolette F99 265 kmph 265 kmph ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Ultraviolette Shockwave 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet 155 kmph 155 kmph ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 155 kmph 155 kmph ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Design and Features

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is a sporty electric scooter characterised by an aggressive design, mirroring the aesthetics of the Ultraviolet F77 superbike. It offers a range of color options, including White, Pink, Black, and Sand. The scooter is equipped with centrally placed LED headlamps on the front apron.

A windscreen enhances the sportiness of the electric vehicle. Additional design elements feature a 7.0-inch TFT screen with navigation capabilities, 34 liters of underseat storage, and 14-inch wheels. Ultraviolette boasts that the Tesseract will introduce several globally first features in this segment, including rear collision alerts, a handlebar with haptic feedback, and spatial awareness, among others.

Also Read : Ultraviolette Shockwave receives 1,000 bookings in 24 hours, introductory price extended

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Powertrain

The electric vehicle startup has announced the specifications for the Ultraviolette Tesseract scooter. This electric scooter delivers 20.10 bhp of maximum power and can achieve a range of up to 261 kilometers on a full charge. Additionally, Ultraviolette states that the Tesseract can reach a top speed of 125 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

It offers three battery pack options, including a 3.5 kWh, a 5 kWh and a 6 kWh option. The 3.5 kWh battery provides a range of up to 162 kilometers on a single charge, while the 5 kWh version offers up to 220 kilometers on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: