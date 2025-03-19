Ultraviolette Tesseract surges past 50,000 pre-bookings within 2 weeks

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ultraviolette has announced that the recently unveiled Tesseract electric scooter has just crossed 50,000 bookings. The brand showcased the new electric scooter for the very first time around 2 weeks back. Earlier, the brand announced that they will be extending the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the first 50,000 bookings. Now, we can expect the price of the Tesseract to increase. White. Pre-bookings for the Tesseract are open on the company website for ₹999.
