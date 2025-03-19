Ultraviolette Tesseract surges past 50,000 pre-bookings within 2 weeks
- Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter delivers 20.10 bhp of maximum power and can achieve a range of up to 261 kilometers on a full charge.
The all-new Ultraviolette Tesseract offers a spacious 34-litre boot making it a very practical option.
Ultraviolette has announced that the recently unveiled Tesseract electric scooter has just crossed 50,000 bookings. The brand showcased the new electric scooter for the very first time around 2 weeks back. Earlier, the brand announced that they will be extending the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the first 50,000 bookings. Now, we can expect the price of the Tesseract to increase. White. Pre-bookings for the Tesseract are open on the company website for ₹999.
First Published Date: 19 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST
