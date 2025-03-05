Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter debuts promising 261 km range, priced at 1.45 lakh

Ultraviolette Automotive has ventured into the electric scooter segment of the Indian two-wheeler market with the Ultraviolette Tesseract. The EV manufacturer that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with electric sportbikes under the F77 series has launched the Tesseract electric scooter on Wednesday at an introductory price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is reserved for the first 10,000 buyers. After that, the scooter will be available at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of this electric scooter will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The electric scooter segment in India has been witnessing a rapid growth over the last few years. Several two-wheeler manufacturers, including both the legacy players as well as the startup, have been launching their respective products in this segment. Ultraviolette started its journey with the high-end electric superbikes. However, now the company aims to tap the more popular and populated electric scooter segment, where brands like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS, etc., have been selling their respective models.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Design and features

The Ultraviolet Tesseract comes as a sporty scooter with an aggressive design, which is in line with the Ultraviolet F77 superbike. It comes available in multiple colour options, including Pink, Black and Sand. The electric scooter gets LED headlamps positioned at the centre of the front apron.

There is a windscreen as well, adding sportiness to the EV. Other design elements include a 7.0-inch TFT screen with navigation, a 34 litre capacity underseat storage, 14-inch wheels, etc. Ultraviolette claims the Tesseact will come offering multiple features that are globally first in this segment. It claims to get rear collision alert, ⁠handle bar with haptic feedback and ⁠spatial awareness among others.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Powertrain

The EV startup has revealed the specifications of the Ultraviolet Tesseract scooter. This EV is capable of churning out 20.10 bhp of maximum power and claims to cover up to 261 kilometres of range on a full charge. Also, Ultraviolette claims the Tesseract is capable of running at a top speed of 125 kmph. The electric scooter is capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: