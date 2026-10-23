Ultraviolette plans 100 stores by FY27, aims for 10,000 units monthly sales by 2027 end

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive plans to double its retail network to 100 stores across India by March 2027. Also, the EV manufacturer is planning to boost its monthly sales to 10,000 units by the end of next year. These plans are aligned with the company's short-term future growth strategy, revealed the brand's Co-founder and CEO, Narayan Subramaniam.

Ultraviolette expects its sales volume to increase to over 1,000 units per month in Q4 FY27, and eventually take the number to 10,000 units per month by December 2027.

The company has just launched the Ultraviolette X47 Venom in India. Also, it has unveiled the VX100 high-voltage architecture. At the same event, Subramaniam told PTI, said that the EV manufacturer aims to expand its retail stores to 100 by the end of FY27 from the current around 50 stores. The OEM also expects the sales volume to increase to over 1,000 units per month in the last quarter of this financial year, between January and March, and eventually take the number to 10,000 units per month by December 2027. "Starting Q1 2027, we should be targeting very good volumes. Volume is not only a factor in product development, but also a factor of distribution; by Q1 2027, we should be at 100 locations in India. Now, we are at around 50," he said. Speaking further, Ultraviolette CEO noted that demand for the company's electric motorcycles is coming from tier-one and tier-two cities.

New products in pipeline

The retail expansion plan comes as the company is aiming to expand its product range. Ultraviolette is targeting to launch four models over the next year. The company's EV lineup in the next year will include the existing F77 sports motorcycle, the X47 Venom, the new Shockwave entry-level street-and-dirt motorcycle and the new Tesseract electric scooter.

Speaking on the company's new 100-volt architecture, Subramaniam said the platform was under development for two to three years and would be used for the brand's upcoming models. He said that the new platform is engineered to deliver greater energy density, improved thermal performance and better safety with higher energy density than the previous reference configuration.

Production capacity expanding

Ultraviolette is also expanding its production capacity to support its growth plans. At the existing facility, it is ramping up capacity to up to 50,000 units, while a new plant is being set up. The new plant, BIGGA (Big Global Ambition) Factory, is coming up in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with a capacity of 2.5 lakh units in the first phase, at an investment of ₹779 crore over five years. The company is targeting a total capacity of 3 lakh units by 2028.

Most of the capital raised has gone into product development. Now, serious capital is going into production, expansion and marketing, Subramaniam said. International markets are another part of the company's growth strategy. Ultraviolette said about 15% of its volumes come from overseas markets and aims to increase that share to 20-25% by 2028.

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