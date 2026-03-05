Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette Introduces Baas For X 47, Lowers Upfront Price By Over 1 Lakh

Ultraviolette introduces BaaS for X-47, lowers upfront price by over 1 lakh

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 05 Mar 2026, 14:20 pm
  • Ultraviolette Automotive has launched a Battery-as-a-Service plan for the Ultraviolette X-47, allowing the battery to be subscribed for 2,499 per month and bringing the bike’s starting price down to 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette says the battery supplied under the subscription plan will be covered by a five-year warranty.
Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the Ultraviolette X-47 in India, aimed at lowering the motorcycle’s upfront cost for buyers.

With the BaaS model, customers can subscribe to the battery pack for a monthly fee of 2,499. This brings the starting price of the X-47 down to 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the earlier entry price of around 2.5 lakh. Enrolments for the battery subscription programme opened on March 5, 2026.

Ultraviolette says the battery supplied under the subscription plan will be covered by a five-year warranty. Once the subscription tenure ends, ownership of the battery pack will be transferred to the customer at no additional cost.

Three variants available in India

The X-47 continues to be offered in three variants in India: Original, Original+ and Recon.

The X-47 Original is priced at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Original+ is priced at 2.99 lakh. The range-topping Recon variant is priced at 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Ultraviolette unveils ‘Violette’ voice assistant for F77 at CES 2026

Battery packs and performance

Both the Original and Original+ variants use a 7.1 kWh battery pack and produce a peak power output of 36.2 hp. Ultraviolette claims an IDC range of 211 km for these versions.

The Recon variant gets a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack and produces 40.2 hp. Its claimed IDC range stands at 323 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2026, 14:20 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles
