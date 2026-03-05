Ultraviolette introduces BaaS for X-47, lowers upfront price by over 1 lakh

Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the Ultraviolette X-47 in India, aimed at lowering the motorcycle’s upfront cost for buyers.

With the BaaS model, customers can subscribe to the battery pack for a monthly fee of ₹2,499. This brings the starting price of the X-47 down to ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the earlier entry price of around ₹2.5 lakh. Enrolments for the battery subscription programme opened on March 5, 2026.

Ultraviolette says the battery supplied under the subscription plan will be covered by a five-year warranty. Once the subscription tenure ends, ownership of the battery pack will be transferred to the customer at no additional cost.

Three variants available in India

The X-47 continues to be offered in three variants in India: Original, Original+ and Recon.

The X-47 Original is priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Original+ is priced at ₹2.99 lakh. The range-topping Recon variant is priced at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Ultraviolette unveils ‘Violette’ voice assistant for F77 at CES 2026

Battery packs and performance

Both the Original and Original+ variants use a 7.1 kWh battery pack and produce a peak power output of 36.2 hp. Ultraviolette claims an IDC range of 211 km for these versions.

The Recon variant gets a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack and produces 40.2 hp. Its claimed IDC range stands at 323 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: