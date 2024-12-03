Ultraviolette F99 shatters the record for the ‘All-Time Fastest Indian Motorcycle’ at the Valley Run

ltraviolette has announced that they have smashed the ‘Fastest Quarter mile for an Indian motorcycle’ at the The Valley Run. The record was held at Aamby Valley on 1st December and it is FMSCI certified. The record was made by Ultraviolette's F99 electric motorcycle in 10.712 seconds. This is the first of two records that Ultraviolette intends to set in the ne X t few weeks – with an attempt at the ‘Highest Top Speed for an Indian Motorcycle’ also in the offering.

The F99 is built from the ground up. It uses a new generation of electric powertrain. battery pack and chassis. It features high-tech components such as an exoskeleton made up of carbon fibre, a 400 V battery architecture, a liquid-cooled drivetrain and a carbon fibre battery pack.

Ultraviolette claims that the F99 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds and 0-200 kmph in under 10 seconds. A few of the technological features such as the regenerative braking, and fast charging come from the F99 to the F77 Mach 2.

Collector’s Edition Time Capsule

To commemorate this historic milestone, Ultraviolette has unveiled an exclusive limited-edition merchandise featuring the livery ‘The Fastest Indian’ along with the quarter-mile record time printed on it. The merchandise will be sold through the online website of the manufacturer. Only 99 units of the Collector's Edition article will be made.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, added, “This is a huge moment of pride for India and Ultraviolette. Historically, we have always looked to the East or the West for the best performance vehicles. At Ultraviolette we are on a mission to change that narrative with the talent and knowledge within India. The record breaking run with the F99 – which has made it ‘The Fastest Indian’ motorcycle, is undisputed validation of the engineering and design prowess in India".

“This record attempt is our answer to the ceiling the industry seems to have imposed on itself." said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette. He added, “Building technology for a peak-performance motorcycle like the F99 is a formidable challenge—it demands precision, innovation, and an unrelenting pursuit of perfection across aerodynamics, structural engineering, battery technology and vehicle electronics. We have been working tirelessly on the F99 Project for the past few months and we hope this sparks further waves of innovation across tech start-ups in India"

