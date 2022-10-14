HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launch date finally revealed

Ultraviolette F77 can hit 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM
Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it will launch its F77 electric motorcycle on 24th November. The manufacturer has not announced the prices of the electric motorcycle. Ultraviolette F77 has been under development for quite some time now and was delayed because of the pandemic and semiconductor shortage. It will be launched in a phased manner so first in Bengaluru and then in other cities. Ultraviolette is subsequently looking at the F77 being launched across the US and Europe.

Ultraviolette has been developing the F77 for the past 5 years. They have gone through a lot of R&D and rigorous testing. Ultraviolette has tested the F77 to the limit under various terrains and weather conditions across the country.The Bengaluru-based manufacturer has gathered over 70,000 pre-launch booking interests from 190 countries. Ultraviolette will sell F77 in three variants - Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. The manufacturer says that each variant has been designed to reflect a certain identity and personality.

(Also read: Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle in a top-speed run)

In terms of features, the Ultraviolette F77 will come with dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspensions, multiple drive modes,  and regenerative braking among others. There will also be a TFT screen to show various different information to the rider. The rider would also be able to change the theme of the cluster.

The manufacturer will also offer different accessories with the F77. There would be a portable fast charger, standard charger, wheel caps, home charging pod, crash guards, panniers and a visor. As of now, it is not known what all things will be offered as standard.

Ultraviolette will use three battery packs for the F77. The riding range will vary between 130 km to 150 km. The battery pack can be charged in 5 hours if using a standard charger or 1.5 hours using the fast charger. The electric motor is capable of producing 33.5 hp of max power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed top speed of 147 kmph. The motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and the 100 kmph mark in 7.5 seconds. However, as per sources, the riding range, power and torque figures will be changed once the motorcycle finally launches.

 

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric vehicles
