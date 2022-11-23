Ultraviolette F77 electric bike to launch tomorrow: What do we know so far?

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ultraviolette unveiled the second generation of their F77 electric motorcycle recently. They took their time during the pandemic and updated the motorcycle thoroughly. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings for the F77 for a token amount of ₹23,000. Now, Ultraviolette will be launching the F77 on 24th November and here are all the things that we know about the electric motorcycle so far.

Ultraviolette F77: Riding range

The top-end range of the F77 will offer up to 300 km, according to IDC. The lower variants will have less range. The battery architecture and BMS are designed and developed in-house by Ultraviolette.

Ultraviolette F77: Battery pack

The F77 comes with a 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing EV 2Ws in India, the highest battery capacity of any EV 2W in India. It measures 10.5 kWh. The battery pack is also IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. It has 21,700 high-energy density cells.

Ultraviolette F77: Variants

The F77 will be offered in three variants. There is Airstrike, Laser and Shadow. They will have different riding ranges and the power outputs could also be different. There might be some cosmetic differences and different feature sets as well between the three variants.

Ultraviolette F77: Hardware

The frame of the F77 is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The swingarm of the motorcycle has been updated. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as the rear.

Ultraviolette F77: Features

In terms of features, the F77 will come with all-LED lighting. There will be a TFT display that will show various information to the rider. The switches will be backlit. Ultraviolette should also offer a mobile application in the future.

Ultraviolette F77: Launch

The manufacturer will launch the F77 on 24th November. It will be first launched in Bangalore and then in other cities.

