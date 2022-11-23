HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike To Launch Tomorrow: What Do We Know So Far?

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike to launch tomorrow: What do we know so far?

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ultraviolette unveiled the second generation of their F77 electric motorcycle recently. They took their time during the pandemic and updated the motorcycle thoroughly. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings for the F77 for a token amount of 23,000. Now, Ultraviolette will be launching the F77 on 24th November and here are all the things that we know about the electric motorcycle so far. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 16:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
It is expected that Ultraviolette will offer the F77 in three variants.
It is expected that Ultraviolette will offer the F77 in three variants.
It is expected that Ultraviolette will offer the F77 in three variants.
It is expected that Ultraviolette will offer the F77 in three variants.

Ultraviolette F77: Riding range

The top-end range of the F77 will offer up to 300 km, according to IDC. The lower variants will have less range. The battery architecture and BMS are designed and developed in-house by Ultraviolette. 

Ultraviolette F77: Battery pack

The F77 comes with a 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing EV 2Ws in India, the highest battery capacity of any EV 2W in India. It measures 10.5 kWh. The battery pack is also IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. It has 21,700 high-energy density cells.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
312.2 cc
₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Ultraviolette F77: Variants

The F77 will be offered in three variants. There is Airstrike, Laser and Shadow. They will have different riding ranges and the power outputs could also be different. There might be some cosmetic differences and different feature sets as well between the three variants.

Ultraviolette F77: Hardware

The frame of the F77 is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The swingarm of the motorcycle has been updated. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as the rear.

Ultraviolette F77: Features

In terms of features, the F77 will come with all-LED lighting. There will be a TFT display that will show various information to the rider. The switches will be backlit. Ultraviolette should also offer a mobile application in the future.

Ultraviolette F77: Launch

The manufacturer will launch the F77 on 24th November. It will be first launched in Bangalore and then in other cities.

 

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycles electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city