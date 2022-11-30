Ultraviolette F77 becomes India’s first e-bike to get Bosch Dual-Channel ABS

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive launched the F77 earlier this month, which is India’s first performance electric motorcycle to go on sale. The all-new Ultraviolette F77 offers some stellar performance numbers and the e-motorcycle is equally capable of stopping in time with the help of Bosch’s dual-channel ABS unit. In fact, it is India’s first electric motorcycle to get the safety system, which allows controlled braking at high speeds.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manohar Halahali, President, Bosch Two-Wheeler & Powersports, India said, “Bosch has been at the forefront of ensuring rider safety in India and globally, with our vision to move forward in the direction of achieving accident-free mobility. It’s our pleasure to be associated with an innovative partner like Ultraviolette who are bringing in industry leading technology in their electric motorcycle the F77. The launch of F77 with Bosch ABS will not only make riding an electric two-wheeler fun and efficient but also safe. With this partnership we continue our contribution towards rider safety not only in the conventional two-wheeler space but also extend it to electric two-wheelers."

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive said, “We have spent the past few years perfecting the F77 across all aspects of design, vehicle engineering, performance, safety, and user experience. Our design and engineering process has focused on an uncompromising approach towards rider safety. The F77 is India’s first electric two-wheeler with dual channel ABS by Bosch. We, at Ultraviolette, have performed rigorous testing across all terrains, in both dry and wet conditions. Since the F77 comes equipped with Bosch ABS, it handles all braking scenarios with ease and enhances riding confidence significantly."

The Bosch dual-channel ABS also integrates rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function reducing the risk of a rollover

Given the strong performance numbers, it's only fair that the braking system is equally powerful and safe on the electric motorcycle. The Bosch motorcycle ABS 10 base has been adapted to the F77 and also integrates rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function, which helps keep the rear wheel on the ground, reducing the risk of a rollover.

The Ultraviolette F77 competes in a segment of its own for now. The electric motorcycle packs a PMS direct drive motor with 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph. There are three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The F77 gets two battery options - 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh - with a range of 206 km and 307 km (IDC) on either battery pack. Prices for the F77 begin at ₹3.8 lakh for the Original, going up to ₹4.55 lakh for the Recon variant. All prices are ex-showroom.

