HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette Expands Retail Network With New South Delhi Experience Centre

Ultraviolette expands retail network with new South Delhi experience centre

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2026, 14:51 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Ultraviolette has opened a new experience centre in South Delhi, showcasing the F77 and X-47 Crossover electric motorcycles.

Ultraviolette Automotive
(L to R) Mr. Ashim Ahuja, Perfect Group, Mr.Sridhar Kakileti - AVP - Dealer Development, Ultraviolette, Mr.Jeevan Kumar Ahuja, Mr. Raman Kaith - VP Sale, Ultraviolette & Mr.Sakun Om Ahuja - Dealer Princiapl, Moto Power Mobility LLP.
Ultraviolette Automotive
(L to R) Mr. Ashim Ahuja, Perfect Group, Mr.Sridhar Kakileti - AVP - Dealer Development, Ultraviolette, Mr.Jeevan Kumar Ahuja, Mr. Raman Kaith - VP Sale, Ultraviolette & Mr.Sakun Om Ahuja - Dealer Princiapl, Moto Power Mobility LLP.
View Personalised Offers on
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Ultraviolette Automotive has opened a new experience centre in South Delhi, expanding its footprint within the national capital. This marks the brand’s second retail outlet in the city and is part of a broader push to strengthen its presence across India, where it now operates in over 35 cities.

The newly launched UV Space Station, set up in partnership with Moto Power Mobility LLP, will retail the company’s performance electric motorcycles, including the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover and Ultraviolette F77. The facility is designed to handle customer requirements across the ownership cycle, including test rides, sales, and access to accessories under one roof.

Ultraviolette Automotive
Inauguration of Ultraviolette's Second Experience Centre in Delhi.
Ultraviolette Automotive
Inauguration of Ultraviolette's Second Experience Centre in Delhi.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
MaxSpeed Icon155 kmph
₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
MaxSpeed Icon145 kmph
₹ 2.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
MaxSpeed Icon155 kmph
₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
₹ 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Birla Dmg (HT Auto photo)
Birla DMG
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 2.37 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy e-bike Beast
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Both motorcycles showcased at the outlet are based on Ultraviolette’s performance-focused EV platform. They are powered by an electric motor producing 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–60 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds. The setup derives power from a 10.3 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed IDC range of up to 323 km on a single charge.

The expansion comes alongside the company’s recent product updates, including the launch of the X-47 Crossover, a new carbon-fibre helmet, and its ‘Battery Flex’ battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme. Under this model, the X-47 Crossover can be purchased at a lower upfront cost starting at 1.49 lakh, with the battery offered on a subscription plan at 2,499 per month.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings

In terms of hardware and technology, the X-47 Crossover incorporates a 5-inch TFT display, multiple ride modes, long-travel suspension, and all-terrain tyres. It also integrates radar-based rider assistance through Ultraviolette’s proprietary system, enabling functions such as blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, and rear collision alerts.

With this new facility located in Kotla Mubarakpur, South Delhi, Ultraviolette aims to improve accessibility to its products in one of its key urban markets while continuing to expand its retail and service network.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2026, 14:51 pm IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric two wheelers ultraviolette x47 crossover

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.