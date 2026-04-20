Ultraviolette expands retail network with new South Delhi experience centre

Ultraviolette Automotive has opened a new experience centre in South Delhi, expanding its footprint within the national capital. This marks the brand’s second retail outlet in the city and is part of a broader push to strengthen its presence across India, where it now operates in over 35 cities.

The newly launched UV Space Station, set up in partnership with Moto Power Mobility LLP, will retail the company’s performance electric motorcycles, including the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover and Ultraviolette F77. The facility is designed to handle customer requirements across the ownership cycle, including test rides, sales, and access to accessories under one roof.

Inauguration of Ultraviolette's Second Experience Centre in Delhi.

Both motorcycles showcased at the outlet are based on Ultraviolette’s performance-focused EV platform. They are powered by an electric motor producing 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–60 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds. The setup derives power from a 10.3 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed IDC range of up to 323 km on a single charge.

The expansion comes alongside the company’s recent product updates, including the launch of the X-47 Crossover, a new carbon-fibre helmet, and its ‘Battery Flex’ battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme. Under this model, the X-47 Crossover can be purchased at a lower upfront cost starting at ₹1.49 lakh, with the battery offered on a subscription plan at ₹2,499 per month.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings

In terms of hardware and technology, the X-47 Crossover incorporates a 5-inch TFT display, multiple ride modes, long-travel suspension, and all-terrain tyres. It also integrates radar-based rider assistance through Ultraviolette’s proprietary system, enabling functions such as blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, and rear collision alerts.

With this new facility located in Kotla Mubarakpur, South Delhi, Ultraviolette aims to improve accessibility to its products in one of its key urban markets while continuing to expand its retail and service network.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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