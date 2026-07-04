Ultraviolette dispatches 653 motorcycles in June; X-47 accounts for nearly 90% of sales

Ultraviolette dispatched 653 motorcycles in June 2026, with the X-47 crossover making up a big chunk of its wholesale volumes. Wholesale data shows the electric crossover accounted for 570 units during the month, while the F77 range contributed the remaining 83 units.

The company's lineup currently includes the X-47 crossover, along with the F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet. The X-47 starts at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), although you can bring the price down to ₹1.49 lakh by opting for the BaaS programme, where the battery is offered on a subscription plan. The F77 range starts at ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a claimed IDC-certified range of up to 323 km, depending on the variant.

June was also the month when electric two-wheelers crossed the 10 per cent market share in India for the first time. Electric motorcycles, however, still make up only a small share of the country's overall two-wheeler market.

For some perspective, the country's biggest electric two-wheeler brands continue to sell in much higher numbers. TVS Motor retailed 47,025 electric two-wheelers in June 2026, followed by Bajaj Auto with 43,270. Ather Energy sold 31,213 units, while Hero MotoCorp registered 21,804 Vida electric scooters.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit

That said, X-47's June sales figures put it alongside some other premium non-EV ADV. For instance, the KTM 390 Adventure X recorded around 450 wholesales during the month, while the standard 390 Adventure registered roughly 750 units. Put together, KTM's two 390 Adventure variants wholesaled close to 1,200 units in June through a retail network of around 440 dealerships.

On the other hand, Aprilia wholesales stood at 257 two-wheelers in June with a retail network of around 295 dealerships. The Italian brand's India lineup includes the SR 125, SR 160 and SXR 160 scooters, along with the RS 457 and Tuono 457 motorcycles. At the higher end, Aprilia also sells models such as the RS 660, Tuono 660, Tuareg 660 and RSV4.

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