Ultra-fast charging EV battery technology showcased by Zeekr

Zeekr, a premium Chinese electric mobility technology brand from Geely, has recently come up with its ultra-fast charging battery technology marking an important advancement in the world of electric vehicles. The brand claims that the technology allows batteries to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent state of charge in less than 11 minutes.

With the ultra-fast charging technology, Zeekr aims to alleviate the stress of its users that arises from the constantly declining range on the infotainment displays of electric vehicles. The brand attributes the achievements to its in-house e-powertrain research and development team who worked on the project.

Zeekr 007 sedan set the record

Zeekr also mentioned that the ultra-fast charging speed record was set on Zeekr's new 007 electric sedan. The electric sedan features new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which outperform the older nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) battery chemistry. The record time was set in conjunction with the brand's ultra high-speed power delivery chargers, the Zeekr V3.

The upgraded battery management system ensures the charging process remains quick and stable even in extreme temperatures. In cold weather, as low as -10°C, the car can still charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes, ensuring reliable performance.

Zeekr's ultra-fast charging technology: Plans to expand charging facilities

Zeekr has also expanded its charging infrastructure significantly. They have set up over 500 ultra-fast charging stations across China, with more than 2,700 charging points that support 800V charging. The company aims to double this network to 1,000 stations by 2024 and to operate over 10,000 charging points by 2026.

In addition to these advancements, Zeekr recently introduced the urban Navigation Zeekr Pilot (NZP) system during Zeekr Tech Day. This feature provides smart driving assistance for city roads and integrates with Kr AI model Eva, Zeekr’s in-car assistant. Eva can predict driving situations and offer helpful suggestions, enhancing the overall driving experience for Zeekr users. The NZP system will be available for delivery at the end of August.

