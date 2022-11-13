HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Two Wheelers Come First In Indonesia’s Electric Vehicle Strategy

Two-Wheelers come first in Indonesia’s electric vehicle strategy

Indonesian government aims to to boost domestic use of electric vehicles to 2 million units in 2025 and plans to offer lucrative incentives.
By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Indonesia’s state-owned electric vehicle company is focusing on the more than 115 million motorcycles roaming the country’s roads as it presses ahead with efforts to reduce emissions.

To get started, Indonesia Battery Corporation plans to produce 50,000 battery packs for two-wheelers next year, President Director Toto Nugroho said in an interview on the sidelines of the BloombergNEF Summit on Saturday. The prototype already has safety accreditations and output is ready to begin.

“It’s a very good market, and it would be good for our environment to reduce emissions and cut imports of fuels so we will work on that first," he said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

IBC was formed in 2021 to realize President Joko Widodo’s ambition to have an end-to-end EV supply chain -- from nickel ores to locally made electric cars. The government is under increased pressure to cut oil imports after the soaring global cost of crude forced it to hike gasoline prices, a move that sparked protests and weakened support for Jokowi, as the president is known.

Only 21,000 motorbikes in Indonesia are electric, which means many of their riders had to contend with higher fuel costs. The government aims to boost domestic use of electric vehicles to 2 million units in 2025, and there are plans to offer an incentive of 7.5 million rupiah ($484) for consumers to swap gas-guzzling motorbikes for electric ones.

Local Minerals

In the next five years, IBC will produce battery materials and cells while recycling used batteries in a project with partners LG Energy Solution and China’s CATL, Nugroho said. The plant will use renewable energy and comply with global standards so it can export products to US and European markets.

Antam, one of IBC’s parent companies, will form a joint venture to mine battery materials in the eastern island of Halmahera. IBC is researching how to make batteries using only local natural resources.

“We want to make sure the battery we produce here will not be dependent on imported minerals like lithium, graphite and cobalt," Nugroho said. “We want a battery that doesn’t use those minerals."

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Electric scooter EV electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This Mercedes-AMG EV is from the future
This Mercedes-AMG EV is from the future
This Volkswagen office chair can (almost) compete with a car
This Volkswagen office chair can (almost) compete with a car
Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch
Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch
These cars have look of 1950s and BMW-sourced engines
These cars have look of 1950s and BMW-sourced engines
In pics: 2023 BMW R 1250 RS breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
In pics: 2023 BMW R 1250 RS breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city