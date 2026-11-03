TVS to ramp up monthly electric two-wheeler capacity to 80,000 units by FY27

TVS Motor Company plans to ramp up its electric two-wheeler manufacturing capacity to 80,000 units per month by the end of FY27. The homegrown two-wheeler giant that has tasted great success with the TVS iQube electric scooter is aiming to increase its production capacity in an attempt to meet the strong demand.

Interestingly, TVS has revealed this strategy at a time when India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, plans to increase the production capacity of its Vida electric two-wheelers to 45,000 units by FY27 end and further boost it to 80,000 units by Q2 FY28. Another major competitor, Bajaj Auto, is also enhancing the production capacity of Bajaj Chetak to 80,000 units. Ather Energy is also increasing capacity at its existing facility to over 41,000 units while its new facility is coming up.

TVS is currently the market leader in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment, which is growing at a very strong pace. Penetration of electric vehicles in the overall two-wheeler market has been around 11-12%, while it crossed the 20% mark in the scooter category. Speaking about the automaker's EV strategy, TVS Motor Company's CEO K. N. Radhakrishnan reportedly told investors, “Now we are also enhancing the capacity. We are now operating at around 60-65,000 units. We have already planned for the next level of capacity expansion to about 80,000 units."

TVS Motor Company's electric two-wheeler sales more than doubled to 186,186 units in Q2 FY27 from 80,009 units in the year-ago period. "Electric vehicles will continue to keep up the momentum, and you will see very good growth," PTI quoted Radhakrishnan saying, while he also noted that the electric two-wheeler industry grew by nearly 75% in H1 FY27. TVS' domestic electric two-wheeler sales rose 129% in Q2 FY27 while the industry volume grew 84%.

"We will continue to grow much ahead of the market," he reportedly said, adding that capacity expansion would support TVS' growth in the coming quarters as demand momentum for electric two-wheelers is expected to sustain in the second half of the year.

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