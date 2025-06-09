TVS patent leak hints at new electric scooter. Is it the brand’s next global electric model

TVS Motor Company appears to be preparing for its next major push in the electric two-wheeler space. A new scooter design, recently leaked via a patent filing in Indonesia, offers the first glimpse at what could be the company’s upcoming electric model.

Though there is no confirmation regarding its market-specific launch, the scooter is rumored to be the new entry-level EV that TVS has already hinted at—a model positioned likely below the iQube in pricing and features.

TVS new electric scooter: Design patent

The leaked design patent, published on Indonesian auto website TMCBlog.com, indicates the new scooter takes cues from the existing TVS iQube but has a slimmer and more streamlined profile. The standout visual styling features include an LED headlamp with integrated DRLs such as the iQube but in a slimmer package.

The scooter also appears to have more aerodynamic body panels, flowing smoothly from the floorboard to the rear end. This design philosophy is a departure from the boxy and upright form of the iQube, implying that TVS could be aiming at younger, urban buyers with a more contemporary look.

Is this the global EV TVS had teased?

The company has already confirmed in the past that the brand is developing a new global electric scooter. The leaked patent might have something to do with that development. Still, there is still a bit of uncertainty as to whether this model will come out as an electric vehicle (EV) or an internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter. TVS already has a range of conventional scooters in global markets like Indonesia, and the company has not officially clarified the nature of this patent filing.

Still, considering recent statements and the EV-friendly design direction, it’s widely expected that this will be part of TVS’s growing electric portfolio. The patent leak comes at a time when TVS Motor is basking in the glory of good sales performance.

In FY2025, it sold more than 18 lakh scooters, which helped account for record sales of 35.1 lakh two-wheelers across all segments. In the electric space, exports of electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) recorded a whopping 404 per cent year-on-year growth, with almost 6,000 units exported abroad.

