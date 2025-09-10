TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1X: The battle of the sub rs 1 lakh electric scooters

The electric scooter market in India has never been busier. From Ola to Ather, Hero to Bajaj , almost every big name wants a piece of the action. Into this already crowded segment steps the TVS Orbiter , the company’s newest electric scooter priced just under ₹1 lakh. Its most evident competitor is the Ola S1X, which has been launched as an affordable EV for daily use. Both of them are targeted at customers seeking an affordable, functional, and fashionable electric two-wheeler.But what sets them apart? Let's dive in.

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1X: Price

The TVS Orbiter has been launched at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), subsidies included. It comes as a single, fully-equipped variant, so there’s no confusion over which version to pick. The Ola S1X, meanwhile, spreads itself wider. The base 2 kWh variant is priced at ₹99,779, and the entry-level trims can dip even lower, with prices starting from ₹69,999. On paper, Ola has the more aggressive tag, but TVS is banking on giving buyers one all-rounder package instead of multiple choices.

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1X: Battery, range and performance

Both the TVS Orbiter and the Ola S1X take a different approach in their battery pack choices. The TVS Orbiter packs a 3.1 kWh battery, which translates into an IDC-certified range of 158 km on a single charge. Its top speed is capped at 68 kmph, which makes it more suited for calm city runs than expressway dashes. Charging to 80 percent takes just over four hours, which means an overnight plug-in is all you really need.

The Ola S1X, on the other hand, plays the variety card. The base variant gets a 2 kWh battery with about 108 km of range, but Ola also offers larger 3 kWh and 4 kWh versions that stretch this figure to a claimed 176 km. The scooter is also more powerful, producing 7 kW at peak, and can touch a brisk 101 kmph. Clearly, TVS leans towards steady efficiency, while Ola promises a bit more excitement on the throttle.

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1X: Features

This is where the Orbiter tries to stand out. TVS has loaded it with everyday conveniences like cruise control, hill-hold assist, a 34-litre underseat boot that can take two helmets, USB charging ports, over-the-air updates, and a neat 5.5-inch LCD cluster. A 14-inch front wheel has also been added, which should give it more composure on bumpy city roads. The emphasis is clearly on making ownership easier and commuting less stressful.

Ola, in typical fashion, has taken a slightly flashier approach. Higher trims of the S1X come with a TFT display, reverse mode, multiple riding modes and connected features, all of which add to its tech appeal. The catch, however, is that some of the lower-priced variants skip certain basic conveniences like USB charging. So while TVS focuses on practicality and consistency across its lone variant, Ola plays up its tech arsenal but asks you to pick the right trim carefully.

