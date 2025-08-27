TVS Orbiter teased officially ahead of launch

TVS Motor Company has released the first teaser of its upcoming scooter. It is expected to be called Orbiter, and it will be an electric scooter, considering the caption uses ‘electrifying’ and there is electricity in the video. The new electric scooter will be launched on August 28th.

The brand earlier filed a trademark for the 'Orbiter' nameplate. Apart from the Orbiter, the brand also filed nameplate patents for 'EV-Ones' and 'O'. Although there is no official word, it is expected that the new model will be an entry-level electric scooter which means it will sit below the iQube in the portfolio, both in terms of features and pricing, making it a more accessible option for a broader range of buyers.

Design patent filed

According to the design patent that was filed borrows a few elements of the iQube to tie the new scooter with the brand's iQube lineup. The overall design is slimmer and streamlined. There would be a new LED headlamp in the front that would be integrated with the LED Daytime Running Lamps, which again could be reminiscent of iQube for that family look.

Where the iQube is quite boxy and upright, the design patent's scooter is sleek with smooth lines and aerodynamic panels flowing from the floorboard in the front to the rear. All these changes should help the electric scooter be more efficient while delivering decent performance.

The design also looks like it is targeting the youth, who are looking for an affordable electric scooter that does not put a hole in the pocket while offering decent range and performance for everyday use.

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh launched

The TVS iQube 3.1 kWh variant was recently launched at a price of ₹1.03 lakh, ex-showroom.

This new variant is introduced amidst increasing competition in India's electric two-wheeler market, where manufacturers are expanding their offerings to attract urban and semi-urban users seeking efficient and convenient transportation.

The company has indicated that the 3.1 kWh battery powers an electric motor designed for everyday urban commuting.

With an IDC range of 123 km on a single charge, this new variant positions itself as a balanced option within the iQube lineup.

