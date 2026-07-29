TVS Orbiter long term review: 1 month in, and it just makes sense!

When most people think of an electric scooter, the first things that come to mind are instant acceleration and brisk performance. That's exactly what the TVS Orbiter challenges. After spending a month with it, I've realised that while it may not be the quickest electric scooter in its segment, it excels where it matters most, making everyday commuting simple, comfortable and economical.

Over the last month, the Orbiter has handled everything from city commutes and grocery runs to household chores. It has also seen its fair share of traffic, rough roads and unpredictable weather. Through all of this, one thing became clear. The TVS Orbiter isn't built to thrill; it's built to make your life easier.

The rear design of the Orbiter is quite smart with the sleek lightbar that doubles-up as brake light and turn indicators.

First impressions were misleading

I'll admit, the first few rides left me wanting a bit more urgency from the throttle. With a claimed top speed of 69 kmph, the Orbiter isn't chasing performance figures like several newer electric scooters. Instead, TVS has clearly prioritised refinement and efficiency over outright speed.

Initially, that felt like a compromise.

But after a month of living with the scooter, I began appreciating its character. The smooth throttle response, predictable power delivery and relaxed nature make it remarkably easy to ride every single day.

For the Orbiter, TVS is using colour schemes that stand out, which means the colours are either bright or matte.

It fits perfectly into city life

Most commutes rarely require triple-digit speeds or neck-snapping acceleration. What you need is something that feels effortless in traffic.

That's exactly where the Orbiter shines.

Its compact dimensions, low kerb weight and upright riding position make filtering through traffic stress-free. Whether squeezing through tight gaps or making quick U-turns, the scooter feels unintimidating and confidence-inspiring. Even the Eco mode has been cleverly tuned so that it does not feel dull. I really appreciate this TVS!

It doesn't constantly egg you on to ride faster. Instead, it encourages a calm and relaxed riding style.

Comfortable enough for hours

The suspension deserves special mention.

Over the past month, the Orbiter has tackled broken roads, potholes and speed breakers without feeling harsh. The setup leans towards comfort, which suits its intended purpose perfectly.

The seat is equally accommodating. Even after longer commutes, I never found myself searching for an excuse to get off and stretch.

The riding triangle is neutral, visibility is excellent, and the scooter simply disappears beneath you, which is exactly what a commuter should do. However, the same cannot be said if you are sitting as a pillion. The seat is flat, and you really have to force your feet to stay on the foot pegs, which means longer commutes are tiring as you are constantly working. Then there is also no backrest or a traditional grab rail, which might have supported you. Instead, what you get is a split grab rail.

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The battery has never been a concern

Our test scooter is the top-spec V2 variant equipped with a 3.1 kWh battery pack. TVS claims an IDC-certified range of 158 km, and while real-world figures naturally vary depending on riding conditions, I never found myself worrying about running out of charge during my daily routine. It can do around 100 km without any fuss which should be enough for your city duties.

Charging also became second nature.

TVS claims the supplied charger can replenish the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in around four hours, which fits comfortably into an overnight or office charging routine. Now, what I usually do is just plug it in when I reach home, so by the time I have to leave the house again, the battery is topped up.

Practicality remains its biggest strength

After a month, what stands out most isn't a feature or a specification.

It's how naturally the Orbiter fits into everyday life.

The floorboard easily accommodates shopping bags, the underseat storage is useful for daily essentials and the scooter's overall packaging feels well thought out. However, the underseat storage still cannot take a helmet, which is a bit of a bummer.

The instrument cluster is simple to read, the controls are intuitive, and there isn't a steep learning curve even for riders switching from a petrol scooter.

Build quality inspires confidence

Daily commuting exposes vehicles to everything from rough roads to careless parking.

Thankfully, the Orbiter feels well put together.

The body panels remain solid, there are no annoying rattles, and the overall fit and finish continue to impress after weeks of use. It feels like a scooter that's designed to withstand years of everyday riding. And this is just an assumption, but plastic panels should be more affordable to replace when compared to the metal one. Then there is also the advantage of plastic being lighter in weight when compared to metal.

What could be better?

Performance enthusiasts may find the Orbiter a little too relaxed.

If you're expecting aggressive launches every time the traffic light turns green, this isn't the scooter for you. The power delivery is deliberately smooth and progressive rather than exciting.

Similarly, those who frequently ride on faster roads may wish for a little more top-end performance. But that will drain the battery quicker.

However, these compromises only become noticeable when you expect the Orbiter to do something it was never designed for.

What issues did I face?

There were only two issues that I had to face with the Orbiter. The first one is that the “Check Engine" light would turn on randomly. Then the charger would randomly stop working. Both of these issues would fix itself automatically.

Verdict: It knows exactly what it wants to be

The biggest compliment I can give the TVS Orbiter is that it never tried to be something it isn't.

Instead of chasing headline-grabbing acceleration figures, TVS has focused on creating an electric scooter that's comfortable, practical, easy to ride and inexpensive to live with. It delivers enough performance for everyday city use, offers reassuring range for daily commutes and remains comfortable regardless of traffic conditions.

After one month, I've stopped judging it by its top speed. Instead, I've started appreciating how little effort it demands from its rider.

And perhaps that's the true mark of a great commuter.

The TVS Orbiter may not be the fastest electric scooter on sale, but if your priority is hassle-free urban mobility rather than outright performance, it simply makes sense.

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