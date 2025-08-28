TVS Orbiter electric scooter with 158 km range launched at 99,900

TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the launch of the Orbiter . It is priced at ₹99,900 ex-showroom, Bangalore. TVS Orbiter boasts an entirely new design language with subtle design elements from the iQube . The new electric scooter comes loaded with features and seems quite practical too.

How is the design of the TVS Orbiter?

In terms of design, the Orbiter looks a bit funky yet modern. There are colour options that make it stand out, while the rest of the design makes it seem purposeful yet attractive. The seat is quite long at 845 mm and the floorboard is also spacious at 290 mm. The handlebar makes the rider have an upright riding triangle that ensures comfort.

Under-seat storage is rated for 34 litres and the ground clearance stands at 169 mm. TVS is using a 14-inch front wheel along with a 12-inch rear. The front one is an alloy wheel while the rear 12-inch wheel houses the electric motor.

At the rear, there is a slim tail light, and the electric scooter uses a hub motor.

What is the battery capacity and range of the TVS Orbiter?

TVS is using a 3.1 kWh battery pack that can deliver an IDC-claimed range of 158 km on a single charge. There are two riding modes on offer - Eco and Power along with regenerative braking. As of now, we do not know the specifications of the electric motor and charging times.

What are the features of the TVS Orbiter?

Being a TVS means that the Orbiter comes loaded with features. There is all LED lighting all around, a USB charging port to charge mobile devices, along with a small cubby space and OTA updates.

The rider gets a digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. There is also hill hold assist, cruise control and parking assist on offer. The electric scooter will also cut off the electric motor in case of a fall.

Also Read : TVS Raider Super Squad Edition gets Wolverine and Deadpool inspired variants

What are the colour options of the TVS Orbiter?

TVS Orbiter is will be available in Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: