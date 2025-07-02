TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery pack launched at 1.03 lakh. Check details

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh variant has been introduced with a price of ₹1.03 lakh, ex-showroom. With this, iQube series now consists of six different models, providing more variety in options for the consumer to choose from catering to various needs of commuting and budget segments. The new variant arrives when competition in India's electric two-wheeler market remains on the rise, and manufacturers are broadening their lines to appeal to city and semi-city users who need efficient, convenient mobility.

The company stated that the 3.1 kWh battery serves an electric motor optimized for routine urban commuting. With an IDC range of 123 km on a single charge, the new variant becomes the middle ground in the iQube range.

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh: Design

The new 3.1 kWh variant carries forward the familiar styling of the iQube while introducing dual-tone colour combinations as part of its visual update. Buyers have a choice of four colour options: Pearl White, Titanium Grey, Starlight Blue with Beige, and Copper Bronze with Beige. These additions give the scooter a slightly more premium look, appealing to customers looking for aesthetics beyond performance. While the basic design language stays the same, the new finishes contribute to road presence of the scooter.

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh: Features

In terms of features, the new variant provides a balance of functionality and protection. One stand-out addition is the hill hold function, which helps riders through stop-and-go traffic on hills—a useful feature for city riding. The refreshed UI/UX is also intended to create more intuitive interactions via the digital screen, although TVS has not explained what functionalities have changed.

This model adds to the iQube portfolio, which has undergone a series of refreshes in recent months. They include bigger battery packs on some variants, design updates such as dual-tone paint schemes, and more features like a backrest. With sales of more than six lakh units and presence across over 1,900 touchpoints in the country, the iQube has turned into a volume driver in India's electric scooter market, particularly among family buyers.

