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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tvs Iqube Vs Ather Rizta Vs Vida Vx2: Monthly Emi Comparison

TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 29 Jun 2026, 14:24 pm
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If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.
TVS iQube
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Electric scooters in India have received a refreshing touch in terms of demand and sales with the bump in petrol prices. In May this year, petrol prices across India witnessed a surge in demand, which prompted many two-wheeler buyers to rethink and decide in favour of electric scooters.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

TVS iQube ₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Bajaj Chetak ₹ 96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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Ampere Magnus Neo ₹ 86,999 - 89,999
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
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Ather Energy Rizta ₹ 1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450X ₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility

If you have planned to buy an electric scooter and shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI for every model and their respective variants.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
TVS iQube
₹1.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Bajaj Chetak
₹96,504
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹86,999
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
₹1.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy Rizta
₹1.17 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450X
₹1.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility

TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

In this monthly EMI calculation, we have taken all the variants of each of these three electric scooters. The TVS iQube is available in three variants: iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. These three variants have their sub-variants depending on the battery size. The iQube is available in three options: 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, and 3.5 kWh. The iQube S and ST are available in single variant options. The Ather Rizta is available in two variant choices: S and Z, while the Vida VX2 is available in three variant options: Go 2.2 kWh, Go 3.4 kWh, and Plus.

To calculate the EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The calculation has been made without the pricing of any add-on pack into consideration.

TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2
ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
TVS iQubeiQube 2.2 kWh 94,134 94,1349.5%24 months 4,322
iQube 3.1 kWh 100,000 100,000 4,591
iQube 3.5 kWh 108,993 108,993 5,004
iQube S 4.7 kWh 117,642 117,642 5,401
iQube ST 5.3 kWh 158,834 158,834 7,293
Ather RiztaRizta S 121,047 121,047 5,558
Rizta Z 139.046 139.046 6,384
Vida VX2VX2 Go 2.2 78,490 78,490 3,604
VX2 Go 3.4 89,290 89,290 4,100
VX2 Plus 100,290 100,290 4,605

According to the calculation, for the TVS iQube, the monthly EMI will vary between 4,322 and 7,293, depending on the variant. The monthly EMI for Ather Rizta will vary between 5,558 and 6,384. On the other hand, the monthly EMI for Vida VX2 will vary between 3,604 and 4,605, depending on the variants.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, add-on being purchased, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2026, 14:24 pm IST
TAGS: TVS iQube Ather Rizta Vida VX2
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