Electric scooters in India have received a refreshing touch in terms of demand and sales with the bump in petrol prices. In May this year, petrol prices across India witnessed a surge in demand, which prompted many two-wheeler buyers to rethink and decide in favour of electric scooters.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.

If you have planned to buy an electric scooter and shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI for every model and their respective variants.

TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

In this monthly EMI calculation, we have taken all the variants of each of these three electric scooters. The TVS iQube is available in three variants: iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. These three variants have their sub-variants depending on the battery size. The iQube is available in three options: 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, and 3.5 kWh. The iQube S and ST are available in single variant options. The Ather Rizta is available in two variant choices: S and Z, while the Vida VX2 is available in three variant options: Go 2.2 kWh, Go 3.4 kWh, and Plus.

To calculate the EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The calculation has been made without the pricing of any add-on pack into consideration.

TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2 Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI TVS iQube iQube 2.2 kWh ₹ 94,134 ₹ 94,134 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,322 iQube 3.1 kWh ₹ 100,000 ₹ 100,000 ₹ 4,591 iQube 3.5 kWh ₹ 108,993 ₹ 108,993 ₹ 5,004 iQube S 4.7 kWh ₹ 117,642 ₹ 117,642 ₹ 5,401 iQube ST 5.3 kWh ₹ 158,834 ₹ 158,834 ₹ 7,293 Ather Rizta Rizta S ₹ 121,047 ₹ 121,047 ₹ 5,558 Rizta Z ₹ 139.046 ₹ 139.046 ₹ 6,384 Vida VX2 VX2 Go 2.2 ₹ 78,490 ₹ 78,490 ₹ 3,604 VX2 Go 3.4 ₹ 89,290 ₹ 89,290 ₹ 4,100 VX2 Plus ₹ 100,290 ₹ 100,290 ₹ 4,605

According to the calculation, for the TVS iQube, the monthly EMI will vary between ₹4,322 and ₹7,293, depending on the variant. The monthly EMI for Ather Rizta will vary between ₹5,558 and ₹6,384. On the other hand, the monthly EMI for Vida VX2 will vary between ₹3,604 and ₹4,605, depending on the variants.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, add-on being purchased, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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