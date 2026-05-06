TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh launched with 175 km range at 1.37 lakh

TVS has announced the launch of the TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh, priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom including central and state subsidies), offering an IDC-certified range of 175 km, along with new colour options. In addition to that, the company has introduced two new colour options, namely Magnificence Purple Beige and Harlequin Blue Beige, along with Titanium Grey Matte, expanding choices for customers.

TVS iQube Product Portfolio

Earlier, the TVS iQube had only two variants, namely the iQube and iQube ST. The standard TVS iQube boasts three different battery packs: a 2.7-kWh battery pack, a 3.1-kWh battery pack, and a 3.5-kWh battery pack, while the iQube ST boasts a 5.3-kWh battery pack. The TVS iQube S has been placed between the standard and ST variant to bridge the gap, while allowing customers more variety.

Also Read : FADA: E2W sales grow by 2.3 per cent as petrol 2W sales tumble by 2.15 per cent

TVS Motor: Sales April 2026

The company reported a seven per cent year-on-year increase in total sales for April 2026. In addition to that, the company recorded a total sales of 4.73 lakh units in April 2026, which is an increase from 4.43 lakh units during the same month last year. The scooter sales grew by 24 per cent year-on-year to 2.11 lakh units, while motorcycles witnessed a decline from 2.20 lakh units in April 2025 to 2 lakh units in April 2026.

While the petrol two-wheeler segment of the company witnessed a growth of six per cent with 4.55 lakh units sold in April 2026, the electric vehicle segment was not far off with sales of 37,771 units in the same month, a growth of 36 per cent compared to 27,684 units sold during the same period last year. The growth of the electric vehicle segment reflected increasing adoption of electric mobility in both domestic and export markets.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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