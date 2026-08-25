TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition launched to mark one million customer milestone, gets new features

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition to celebrate a major milestone for its electric scooter, with the iQube now crossing one million customers. The new special edition gets a host of styling and convenience updates, while continuing to offer a claimed IDC range of up to 145 km.

The MillionR edition has been designed as a tribute to the more than one million families that have chosen the iQube for their daily mobility needs. Along with the commemorative badging, TVS has added several visual and practical updates to distinguish the special edition from the standard iQube range.

The iQube MillionR Special Edition gets new seat upholstery.

TVS iQube MillionR gets Aurora Green colour

The biggest visual update on the TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition is its Aurora Green dual-tone colour, which TVS says is inspired by the Northern Lights. The new finish gives the electric scooter a more distinctive appearance and is complemented by new graphics developed specifically for the special edition.

The scooter also gets exclusive MillionR badging, highlighting its connection with the one million customer milestone. A premium seat upholstery further adds to the special edition's upmarket appeal.

New convenience features added

TVS has also added a couple of practical features to the MillionR edition. The electric scooter now gets a USB Type-C charging port, making it easier for riders to charge compatible smartphones and other devices on the go. Until now, a USB-A port was placed below the seat, which meant that the rider would have to open the seat every time to charge anything.

Another addition is a front storage box, providing riders with extra space to store smaller everyday items. You can also store your phone here while it charges. These updates are aimed at improving the iQube's practicality for regular urban commuting.

TVS iQube MillionR claims 145 km range

The TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition offers a claimed 145 km IDC range. While the special edition focuses on commemorative styling and added convenience, TVS has retained the iQube's emphasis on everyday usability and urban commuting.

The claimed range figure is based on the Indian Driving Cycle, and real-world range can vary depending on riding conditions, traffic, speed, rider weight and usage of features.

Special edition celebrates one million iQube customers

The launch of the MillionR edition comes as TVS marks the iQube crossing the one million sales milestone. The iQube has also proven that it is quite a reliable product. The iQube has become one of the company's key electric two-wheeler products as TVS continues to expand its presence in India's growing EV market.

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