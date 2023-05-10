Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS iQube electric scooter prices revised. Check out new prices

TVS Motor Company has updated the prices of the iQube electric scooter with the charger bundled in on its website. The updated prices are now reflected on the company’s website and start from 1.66 lakh for the standard variant, going up to 1.68 lakh for the iQube S (all prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru, without FAME II subsidy). Prices have seen a hike of 9,000 on both variants.

Updated on: 10 May 2023, 17:15 PM
The TVS iQube is now more expensive by ₹9,000 with the portable charger cost bundled into the new prices

Once you add the FAME II subsidy of 51,000, the TVS iQube standard variant retails at 1.21 lakh, whereas the iQube S retails at 1.32 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru with subsidy). Prices are now inclusive of the 650-watt charger bundled in. But the iQube S gets substantially more expensive with an additional software upgrade charge of 9,440 over and above the ex-showroom cost.

The TVS iQube gets a 650-watt charger with the cost bundled in, which was billed separately earlier

Previously, the TVS iQube was sold with the offboard charger billed as a separate unit. So customers were still paying the same amount of money, albeit under two invoices. However, the cost has now been bundled as directed under the FAME II policy. The ex-factory cost of the iQube still remains under 1.5 lakh (ex-factory) threshold, which makes it eligible for the subsidy.

Earlier this month, TVS Motor Company joined Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida to announce refunds to customers for charging extra for the portable charger. Under a goodwill benefit scheme, customers who paid more than the 1.5 lakh limit for their vehicle purchase were eligible for a refund. The refund amount averaged about 1,700 per vehicle, the company confirmed. TVS has the lowest refund amount with the total impact said to be around 15-16 crore.

