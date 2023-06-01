TVS to hike price of iQube electric scooters. Check how much you need to pay

TVS Motor is the latest electric two-wheeler manufacturer to announce price hike after reduction in FAME II EV subsidy rates from today. The manufacturer issued a statement on Thursday, revealing the increase in price of its electric scooter iQube from now on. TVS Motor said that the price of the e-scooter will increase between ₹17,000 and ₹22,000 depending on the variant one chooses to buy. Earlier, EV makers like Ola Electric and Matter have revealed new prices for their electric models post FAME II subsidy cut.

This is the second the prices of iQube electric scooter has been increased within a matter of few weeks. The last price hike was implemented in May when TVS increased it by ₹9,000 for each variant. The latest hike is far steeper due to drastic cut in EV benefits under FAME II scheme. Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President of Electric Vehicles at TVS Motor Company, said, “After FAME II revision TVS iQube‘s price increase from June 1, 2023 will be in the range of Rs. 17,000 – Rs. 22,000 depending on the variant."

The price of the iQube and iQube S electric scooters before the latest hike was between ₹1.66 lakh and ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, without FAME II subsidy). The Centre has decided to offer only 15 per cent of an electric two-wheeler's ex-showroom price as subsidy under the FAME II scheme, instead of 40 per cent offered till May.

TVS Motor is also offering benefits for customers who have already booked the iQube electric scooter before start of this month. The two-wheeler manufacturer said such customers will get an additional loyalty benefit if the electric scooter was pre-booked before May 20.

The iQube electric scooter is one of the best-selling models in its category. TVS Motor clocked over one lakh sales of the e-scooter between April, 2022 and March this year. In May, TVS Motor managed to sell around 20,000 units of the model.

