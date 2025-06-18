TVS launches iQube electric scooter in Indonesia

TVS Motor Company has launched iQube in Ind one sia, marking the electric scooter's entry into the Southeast Asian country's electric two-wheeler market. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer on Tuesday announced its foray into the Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with its pure electric scooter, TVS iQube.

The auto company has stated in its official statement that its arm PT TVS Motor has opened bookings for iQube in Indonesia at an introductory price of IDR 29.9 million, which translates to around ₹1.6 lakh in Indian currency. Indonesia is one of the key markets for two-wheelers globally, and with the launch of TVS iQube, the homegrown auto giant is aiming to grab a chunk of the bulging EV market pie there. TVS Motor Company has said that the iQube electric scooter will be assembled at the PT TVS Motor Company's manufacturing facility at East Karawang in Indonesia.

Speaking about the launch of the TVS iQube, James Chan, Senior Vice-President ASEAN at TVS Motor Company, said that electric vehicle adoption in the two-wheeler segment of Indonesia has seen a strong growth of 101 per cent CAGR in the last three years. "We are pleased to partner with the government efforts on promoting EVs with a reliable, high-quality product and attractive pricing in the form of TVS iQube," Chan said, while also adding, “We are constantly striving to develop EV capability across our sales and after-sales network to deliver a superior customer experience."

Speaking on this, TVS Motor Company's Vice President, EV International Business, Madhu Prakash Singh, said that globally, the TVS iQube has crossed a milestone of six lakh customers. "We are confident that the superior and comfortable riding experience of the TVS iQube will delight our customers in Indonesia," he added.

The TVS iQube electric scooter offers a range of 115 kilometres on a single charge. The EV is capable of running at a top speed of 78 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The electric scooter has been instrumental for the brand to grab a chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market pie that has witnessed a major surge in demand and sales over the last few years, and is currently dominated by startups such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: