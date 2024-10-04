TVS iQube e-scooter gets discounts worth up to 20,000 this festive season

TVS Motor Company has rolled out special discounts and offers on the iQube electric scooter for the festive season. The TVS iQube gets discounts of up to ₹20,000 across the range comprising the iQube 2.2 kWh, iQube 3.4 kWh and iQube S 3.4 kWh variants. The new offers will be valid until October 31, 2024.

The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh, iQube 3.4 kWh and iQube S 3.4 kWh variants get the discounts this festive season, while there are no offers on the top-spec ST

TVS iQube Festive Offers

The TVS iQube e-scooter gets a cashback of ₹17,300, which effectively drops the ex-showroom price to ₹89,999 on the 2.2 kWh variant. The iQube 3.4 kWh variant gets a cashback of ₹10,000 and brings the price down to ₹1.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru. The TVS iQube 3.4 kWh variant does not get a cashback offer but does get an extended warranty for free covering five years or 70,000 km and is worth ₹5,999.

The offers are specific to the standard and S variants. The top-spec iQube ST does not get any discounts this festive season

The offers are available online and at TVS dealerships across the country. The final offers will vary depending on the variant and the state, city, and variant you purchase. So make sure to check with your preferred dealership for the best deals.

No Offers On The iQube ST

That said, TVS isn’t offering discounts on the newly launched iQube ST variant. The much-awaited flagship trim of the electric scooter was finally launched earlier this year and is priced at ₹1.55 lakh for the 3.4 kWh trim, going up to ₹1.85 lakh for the 5.1 kWh trim. All variants have a top speed of 78 kmph but the range varies from a claimed 75 km (2.2 kWh) to 150 km (5.1 kWh).

TVS iQube Rivals

The TVS iQube competes against the Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Nexus, Ola S1 Pro, and the like in the segment. TVS recently lost the number 2 position to Bajaj in the September electric scooter sales. The Chetak has been steadily gaining traction eating into the family-friendly market of the iQube, which the latter built for itself in recent years. Nevertheless, the latest offers should help TVS claw back its volumes in the coming weeks.

