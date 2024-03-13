TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped

TVS Motor Company is one of the last two-wheeler manufacturers to still have a moped in their portfolio. It is called XL100 and it still has a decent demand because of the unique segment that it sits in. However, as the world is slowly moving towards electric power, it seems like the brand has plans to electrify its moped. TVS Motor Company recently filed two nameplate patents for XL EV and E-XL. It seems like the brand will be using the new monikers for the upcoming electric moped. As of now, there is no launch timeline for the XL100 Electric.

The XL100 has been on sale in the Indian market for several decades now. It had to go through some evolutions to suit the new emission norms but it still retained its workhorse nature. In fact, the latest iteration that is currently on sale in the Indian market comes with features such as fuel injection for the engine, On-board Diagnostics Indicator and halogen lighting.

Depending on the variant, there is also a split or a single-piece seat on offer, there is a backrest for the pillion, a USB port to charge mobile devices, a petrol reserve indicator and even a self-start with a silent starter system. For safety, there is a Daytime Running Lamp, Sync Braking Technology and a rollover sensor that shuts the engine off after 3 seconds of the vehicle falling.

Also Read : TVS Motor Co enters France, displays its product range at Salon du Deux Roues

TVS sells the XL100 in four variants - Heavy Duty, Comfort, Heavy Duty iTouch Start, Win Edition and Comfort iTouch Start. The prices start at ₹44,999 and go up to ₹59,635. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Win Edition also comes with a special paint scheme, a headlamp cowl, chrome leg and silencer guard, chrome and a dual-tone seat.

First Published Date: